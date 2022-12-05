Gujarat Election 2022 Exit poll: Who will lead the number game?

With the conclusion of polling in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 this evening, the exit polls will be announced shortly.

Two phases of voting for the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly took place between December 1 and December 5. On December 8, the vote-counting process for the Gujarat elections of 2022 will begin.

In Gujarat, voting for 93 seats spread out over 14 districts began at 8 am at 14,975 polling places. There were up to 833 candidates running, and there was a three-way race between the BJP, AAP, and Congress.

The second round of voting in Gujarat included voters who were bedridden, receiving oxygen assistance, elderly, including centenarians, and transgender. They provided others with a model for exercising their democratic rights.

The BJP obtained 99 of the 182 seats up for election in the Gujarat Assembly in 2017, while the Congress won 77. The governing party appointed Vijay Rupani as chief minister; he was succeeded by Bhupendra Patel in 2021.