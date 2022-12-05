MCD Election 2022 Exit poll: AAP projected to sweep polls with huge margin

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, according to various exit polls released.

India Today : Axis My India

BJP: 69-91

AAP: 149-171

Congress: 3-7

Others: 5-9

Times Now: ETG

BJP: 84-94

AAP: 146-156

Congress: 6-10

On Sunday, 250 wards voted in the crucial election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 2022, which saw a participation of almost 50%. Even though the Congress is also looking to make a comeback, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are viewed as the two front-runners in the election. It is Delhi's first significant election after the epidemic and the 2020 Delhi riots, which were two pivotal occurrences. The BJP has controlled the civic council since 2007.

The BJP is the current government in all three, and the MCD election happens around the same time as the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The turnout was 53% in 2017, when the BJP won the Delhi MCD elections handily. AAP has become a serious contender to take the position of BJP in the MCD this year. According to official data, 1,349 candidates ran in the Delhi MCD elections this year, and more over 1.45 crore voters were eligible to vote in the local body elections.