Here's how to book your Mumbai Metro ticket via WhatsApp; know steps

Metro officials said commuters could ride without the hassle by paying for their tickets using WhatsApp. To make it easy, Mumbai Metro created a video tutorial to help people understand the new capability.

A great relief to the Mumbaikars! Mumbai Metro riders can now buy tickets without going to a ticket counter or waiting in a queue. Metro officials said commuters could ride without the hassle by paying for their tickets using WhatsApp.

Mumbai Metro designed a video tutorial to make people aware of the new capability. "The city that is always moving does not need to halt for anything. There are no tickets available. Say 'Hi' for your convenience," the Mumbai Metro tweeted.

Commuters have to text 'Hi' on 967000-8889 via WhatsApp. You will then receive an instant link to purchase tickets.

The QR code will be sent after payment and must be validated at the Automated Fare Collection gate before accessing the platform. The QR code will enable access to route information, including the kind of ticket (single or return), origin and destination, fare, and the date and time the ticket was issued.

Self-service WhatsApp eTicketing was introduced in the meantime, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and seven last month during a ceremony held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). These lines form a 35-kilometre elevated corridor that extends from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai.

Metro line 2A, which is 18.6 kilometres long, connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 kilometres long D N Nagar (yellow line), whereas Metro line 7 connects Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of these lines in 2015.

