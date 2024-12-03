Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Crypto-linked stocks tumbled on Monday tracking the slide in Bitcoin’s price, but cryptocurrency exchanges were in the green after Wall Street upgrades.

Bitcoin ($BTC.X) was slipping on Monday as prices seemed to have stalled at the $96,000 mark, leading to a drop in Bitcoin-linked stocks despite plans to expand their Bitcoin treasuries.

While most analysts believe the incoming administration will likely ease regulations around digital assets, President-elect Donald Trump isn’t set to take office until Jan. 20 next year.

And even then, he’s indicated that his priorities will be tariffs and addressing geopolitical uncertainties.

Cryptocurrency exchanges, on the other hand, were having a better day on upgrades from Wall Street.

While the broader crypto market was in the red, Ripple ($XRP.X) has gained nearly 40% in the last 24 hours and overtook Tether ($USDT.X) as the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Coinbase Global Inc. ($COIN)

Coinbase Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 12:55 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Coinbase's shares jumped over 2% on Monday after the cryptocurrency exchange received a double upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage believes that the incoming crypto-friendly administration, led by Trump, will result in more favorable regulations for the industry.

Retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘bullish’ (58/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago even though message volume remained ‘low’.

The stock has gained more than 93% so far this year, behind Bitcoin’s 127% jump.

Robinhood ($HOOD)

Robinhood Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Robinhood gained over 1% in early morning trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $40 from $25, keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.



Retail sentiment was also in the ‘neutral’ (51/100) territory, albeit a marginal improvement over ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Robinhood has seen a slew of upgrades from Wall Street after Trump’s victory in 2024 election with analysts expecting the exchange to broaden its offerings and be under less scrutiny under a new SEC chair.

The stock has more than doubled in value this year, with 50% of that jump recorded post Nov. 5.



Marathon Holdings ($MARA)

Marathon Holdings Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 1:05 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Marathon Holdings were down nearly 8% in mid-day trading on Monday after the blockchain computing company announced plans to raise $805 million via convertible notes to buy more Bitcoin for its treasuries.

Despite the tumble in share price, retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘bullish’ (66/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

According to the company's statement, some funds will also be used for debt reduction.

The second-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin currently has 34,794 of the cryptocurrency valued at approximately $9.2 billion, higher than its market capitalization of $8.8 billion.

While Marathon Holdings’ stock has gained 9.6% so far this year, it has underperformed other Bitcoin-linked companies and the broader market.

Microstrategy Inc. ($MSTR)

Microstrategy Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 1:15 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Michael Saylor-owned Microstrategy were also down by over 2% in mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced another Bitcoin buy.

The dip is hardly a dent in the stock’s overall gains of 456% year-to-date.

Microstrategy disclosed that it had acquired approximately 15,400 Bitcoin for $1.5 billion at an average price of roughly $95,976 per Bitcoin.

The firm now has 402,100 Bitcoin with an estimated value of $82.7 billion, which accounts for most of its market capitalization of $89.6 billion.

Bitfarms ($BITF)

Bitfarms Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 1:25 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Bitfarms’ stock was down over 6% in mid-day trading on Monday after the company reported a drop in Bitcoin mining output.

The Bitcoin miner disclosed a 12% decline from 236 BTC generated in October to 204 BTC in November.

Despite the stock’s dip, retail sentiment improved to ‘neutral’ (50/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

So far this year, Bitfarms’ shares have lost 25% of their value.

Core Scientific ($CORZ)

Core Scientific Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 2 as of 1:35 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Core Scientific fell over 10% after the company announced plans to conduct a private offering of $500 million in convertible senior notes.

Core Scientific, which specializes in digital infrastructure for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, plans to use the funds “for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions of complementary businesses, or repurchases of its securities,” according to a statement.

Retail sentiment around the stock surged to ‘bullish’ (63/100) from ‘bearish’ despite the share price dip.

The stock has surged 357% year-to-date, outpacing even Bitcoin's impressive gains.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

