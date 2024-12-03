News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks That Released News Which Moved the Market

This Week’s Hottest Themes: Biotech (RFK Jr. Meddling), Space (Trump's Space Force), AI (The Theme of the Year)

WealthyVC.com scans North America’s 10,000+ publicly listed stocks across all seven exchanges to find the market-moving news that matters. Our focus is on quality, liquid, growth-oriented companies in sectors actively drawing capital. This targeted approach, combined with real-time news surveillance, helps us uncover stocks poised for powerful multi-day or multi-month moves—often long before Wall Street analysts catch on.

Here's a list of today's most important names:

1. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA)

Background: Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease. Its investigational drug, Simufilam, has been central to its research efforts.

The News: Cassava's stock took a dramatic plunge after disappointing Phase 3 trial results for Simufilam, followed by a social media storm triggered by Martin Shkreli’s scathing critique of the drug’s efficacy. Shkreli, calling Simufilam’s mechanism “implausible,” encouraged short-sellers, predicting a sharp decline in the stock. The failure of the trial and Shkreli’s influence sent shares tumbling by more than 85%, from nearly $30 per share to under $5.

What It Means: This setback emphasizes the significant risks in Alzheimer's drug development. With most Alzheimer’s trials failing, investors now question the credibility of Cassava’s lead drug. While the company still has resources to pivot, the stock’s credibility has been deeply shaken, and the road ahead is uncertain.

Stock Reaction: Yesterday the stock opened at $30 but closed near $5, reflecting a swift and steep sell-off. The market’s reaction shows how quickly investor sentiment can turn negative on biotech stocks, particularly in high-risk, high-reward sectors like Alzheimer’s treatment.

2. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX)

Background: Poseida is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapies, particularly CAR-T treatments for cancer.

The News: Poseida announced a significant partnership with Roche, securing $110 million upfront and up to $1 billion in potential milestones. This deal is aimed at accelerating Poseida's CAR-T therapies and other cell and gene therapy technologies.

What It Means: This collaboration is a major validation for Poseida’s technology, especially in the competitive CAR-T space, which has attracted attention due to its potential to treat cancers. The cash infusion from Roche is expected to fuel further research and development.

Stock Reaction: Poseida opened at $9.26, up over 200%, rising slightly to close at $9.38. The market responded favorably to the news, viewing the Roche deal as a solid indication of Poseida’s future potential in the cancer treatment landscape.

3. KULR Technology Group (NYSE: KULR)

Background: KULR specializes in thermal management technologies for energy storage and aerospace.

The News: KULR Technology Group has received a U.S. Navy contract to develop its Internal Short Circuit (ISC) technology to operate at higher temperatures. This upgrade is important for both military and commercial applications, especially in aviation where it aligns with safety standards. The ISC devices, originally developed with NASA and NREL, simulate controlled thermal runaway in lithium-ion cells for more accurate and safer testing of battery behavior in extreme conditions.

What It Means: The Navy contract could serve as a major stepping stone for KULR, providing the company with exposure to one of the most demanding industries for thermal solutions. This deal not only enhances KULR’s credibility but may also open doors for similar partnerships in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Stock Reaction: The stock opened at $0.80 and climbed another 20% reaching $0.96 by mid-morning on volume that is 1,000%+ higher than average.

4. POET Technologies (NASDAQ: POET)

Background: POET is a leader in photonics technology, designing advanced semiconductor solutions aimed at AI, telecommunications, and data storage.

The News: POET Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) is ramping up production of its optical engines to meet the increasing demand from AI applications. A recent report highlighted that while many companies in the UK are adopting AI, few have integrated it into their manufacturing processes, which could hinder innovation and productivity. The report suggests that government support and regulations could help accelerate AI adoption in industries.

What It Means: As AI applications continue to expand, POET’s new platform could be a game-changer. The optical interposer aims to address the bottlenecks in data processing by enabling faster, more efficient communication between chips, which is crucial for AI and big data.

Stock Reaction: POET opened at $4.38 and rose to $5.35 (up 22%) by mid-day on volume 3x higher than average.

5. SurgePays (NASDAQ: SURG)

Background: SurgePays provides financial services and prepaid wireless solutions for underserved markets.

The News: SurgePays (SURG) has integrated its ClearLine marketing platform with PAX smart payment terminals, allowing merchants to deliver real-time promotions and offers during transactions. This integration leverages existing hardware to enhance customer engagement and streamline marketing efforts, helping retailers boost loyalty and sales. SurgePays aims to scale its retail presence by utilizing PAX's wide reach in the payment terminal industry.

What It Means: SurgePays continues to capitalize on the significant need for affordable financial services and wireless solutions in underserved communities. This strong performance suggests the company’s business model is scaling effectively, positioning it well for future growth.

Stock Reaction: SurgePays opened at $2.00 and surged to $2.20, up 10%, trading average volume.

6. TOYO Ventures Holdings (NASDAQ: TOYO)

Background: TOYO Co., Ltd. is a solar solutions company focused on becoming a full-service provider in the global market. It integrates all stages of the solar power supply chain, including wafer and silicon production, solar cell manufacturing, and photovoltaic module production. TOYO is positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

The News: TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) has secured a $150 million contract to supply high-efficiency solar cells to a major solar module manufacturer. The agreement will support solar module production in India and the U.S., leveraging TOYO’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam and Ethiopia. This contract highlights the company's commitment to sustainable energy and the global shift towards renewable resources.

What It Means: The $150 million contract is a major win for TOYO Co., Ltd, solidifying its role as a key player in the solar energy sector. It highlights the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and global reach, particularly in India and the U.S. For the market, the deal signals continued growth in the solar industry, boosting confidence in renewable energy technologies and potentially attracting more investment. TOYO’s expanded presence in key markets could strengthen its competitive position as demand for efficient solar cells rises..

Stock Reaction: Shares opened at $5.56, up 39% to retrace to $4.50 by mid-morning and closing at $5.41 on eye-poping 1,500x average volume.

7. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL)

Background: Anavex Life Sciences develops treatments for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Its lead drug, ANAVEX®2-73, has shown positive results in Phase 2 trials, while the company is also developing ANAVEX®3-71 for Alzheimer's.

The News:Anavex Life Sciences has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for its drug, blarcamesine (ANAVEX®2-73), to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Blarcamesine, an orally administered small molecule, showed significant clinical improvement in patients over 48 weeks, with better efficacy than approved therapies and a slower rate of neurodegeneration in early Alzheimer's patients. Its safety profile eliminates the need for routine MRI monitoring, making it a promising treatment option.

What It Means: The MAA submission for blarcamesine to the EMA is a positive development for Anavex Life Sciences, potentially boosting its stock if approved. If successful, blarcamesine could open new revenue streams and strengthen investor confidence. For the broader market, this signals progress in Alzheimer’s treatment, potentially drawing more investment into biotech, especially in neurodegenerative diseases.

Stock Reaction: Anavex opened at $10.30 up 10% from Monday's close, but cratered almost 20% from that high by mid-afternoon closing nearly flat from the previous day's close on slightly higher than average volume.

Be The First to Know: Our email list eats first! Get exclusive alerts on explosive stock picks like AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) which shot up +533% after our profile. Get our email signals based on our proprietary 5-indicator system before any of our other platforms by clicking here.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Facebook

Join the Discussion in the WVC Facebook Investor Group

Have a Stock Tip or New Story Suggestion? Email us at Invest@WealthyVC.com

Disclaimer: Wealthy VC does not hold a position in any of the stocks, ETFs or cryptocurrencies mentioned in this article.

This article was written by an independent contributor and does not reflect the views of Stocktwits. It has not been edited for content. The information provided here is intended solely for informational and educational purposes, and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Stocktwits does not endorse the purchase or sale of any security nor does it make any claims about the financial status of any company.

Latest Videos