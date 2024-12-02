500 km in 5 days! Cyclone Fengal may be one of slowest to cross Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years

Cyclone Fengal, labeled "erratic" by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has etched its name in history as one of the slowest-moving cyclonic systems to approach Tamil Nadu in five decades.

Cyclone Fengal, labeled "erratic" by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has etched its name in history as one of the slowest-moving cyclonic systems to approach Tamil Nadu in five decades. Taking five days to traverse a mere 500 kilometers, the cyclone exhibited sluggish movement, unexpected shifts in trajectory, and an unusual ability to remain stationary with cyclone intensity for nine hours post-landfall.

Former IMD Deputy Director-General Y.E.A. Raj highlighted the storm's rare behavior, said, "There has not been any cyclone track similar to that of Fengal in November or December in the past 50 years." Typically, cyclones cover 250-300 kilometers daily at speeds of 10-12 kmph. In stark contrast, Fengal crept along at an astonishingly slow pace of 3 kmph.

Fengal developed on November 29, four days after a depression had formed on November 25 over the Bay of Bengal. This delayed intensification is unusual, as most cyclones form within three days of a depression. "Initially, the vertical wind shear was high, which did not allow the system to intensify. That was why it was initially forecast that the cyclone may not form and the deep depression may weaken. What was unusual is that the system took a slow northeasterly movement before moving westwards," Raj explained.

Post-landfall, the storm baffled experts by remaining stationary for nine hours, continuing to draw moisture from the nearby sea. This prolonged moisture supply likely contributed to record-breaking rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Unlike most cyclones, which weaken rapidly upon making landfall, Fengal retained considerable strength.

Meteorologists observed an unusual disconnect between the storm's center and its cloud cover. "The clouding was situated on the western part of the system. There was a disconnect between the center of the storm and the cloud center, which shifted westwards. This shows the system was not strong," Raj noted.

The cyclone's remnants are expected to reemerge over the Arabian Sea, bringing continued rainfall to Tamil Nadu's interior and western districts. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across 15 districts, including Tirupattur, Theni, and adjoining areas.

In Chennai, the annual rainfall totals surged past their averages, with Nungambakkam recording 164 cm and Meenambakkam reaching 160 cm, compared to their norms of 140 cm and 138 cm, respectively.

Weather blogger Pradeep John cautioned residents to stay prepared, stating, "Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, and Chennai may see sudden rain spells in the next two to three days."

The IMD bulletin further predicts light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms for the city and its suburbs. "The skies may be partly cloudy. Temperature may be a maximum of 25-26°C and a minimum of 31-32°C," the bulletin added.

