Indian Railway plans to launch Vande Metro soon; here's what we know

Passengers who want to travel to several large cities, mainly traders, students, and members of the working class, will benefit from the decision to operate Vande Bharat trains with shorter car compositions, said a senior railway official.

Indian Railway intends to launch fully 'Made in India' Vande Metro Trains by 2024, building on the popularity of Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains. The mini version of the Vande Bharat trains would meet regular commuters' needs for transportation between megacities and their satellite towns. The latest trains can change the intercity travel landscape in India with their faster speeds and increased comfort.

Even though the Vande Bharat trains were not mentioned in the finance minister's address, unveiling a mini version of the Vande Bharat trains was the focus of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's post-budget news conference.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We are also working on Vande Metro...There are large habitations around big cities where people want to come to the big city for work or leisure and then return home. We are developing a Vande Bharat equivalent of the Vande Metro for this purpose. The design and production will be completed this year, followed by a ramp-up of train production in the following fiscal year. These will provide passengers with a rapid shuttle-like experience."

According to officials, these trains will have eight carriages and resemble a metro train. Passengers who want to travel to several large cities, mainly traders, students, and working-class members, will benefit from the decision to operate Vande Bharat trains with shorter car compositions, added the senior railway official.

The largest capital expenditure for railroads, approximately Rs 2.40 lakh crore, was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023. The rail network would be expanded using CapEx to provide a last-mile connection to mineral ores, steel, and fertiliser. The National Rail Plan 2030 predicts that last-mile connectivity in the core sector will significantly increase rail freight loading.

