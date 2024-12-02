BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details

BJP Mahila Morcha leader Dipika Patel (34) was found dead by suicide at her residence, causing a significant stir in political and social circles. Dipika, who was an active leader of Ward 30 in Surat’s Althana area, reportedly took her life by hanging herself with a dupatta.

Dipika Patel's family and background

Dipika lived with her husband, a farmer, and their three children aged 13, 14, and 16. According to the police, the family has not alleged blackmail or incitement to suicide. They described Dipika as a strong and decisive woman, deeply involved in family and community matters.

Incident details

Police officer Vijay Singh Gurjar shared details about the incident, stating that Dipika's children were at home when the tragedy occurred. Before taking the drastic step, she made a distress call to BJP councilor Chirag Solanki, expressing her anguish. Chirag rushed to her house but found the door locked from the inside. After breaking it down, he discovered Dipika hanging.

Police investigation underway

No suicide note was found at the scene. A forensic team has conducted an investigation, and Dipika's phone has been sent for further examination. Police are analyzing call records and other phone data to gather more information. Family members and Chirag Solanki have been questioned as part of the inquiry.

Chirag has clarified that he considered Dipika as a sister and denied any tensions in their relationship. The family has also ruled out any external pressure or blackmail.

Blackmail allegations: A key angle?

Despite the family's statements, police are exploring all possible angles, including the suspicion that Dipika might have been blackmailed. Officer Vijay Singh Gurjar confirmed that doctors have ruled the cause of death as hanging.

