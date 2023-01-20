Common Mobility Card launched in Mumbai for metro, local trains, buses; Know all about it

The National Common Mobility Card will enable rapid, contactless digital purchases on metro routes. The card can be displayed at metro station entry gates and it supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro on January 19, and also launched the Mumbai 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

It may also be used on local trains and buses and other forms of public transportation. Now the second citywide public transit system to adopt the mobility card is the Mumbai Metro.

The BEST became the first bus company in the country to embrace the common mobility card service when it established its own National Common Mobility Card ecosystem in April of last year with help from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Under the "One Nation One Card" project, the National Common Mobility Card is an inter-system transportation card that was introduced on March 4, 2019. On a number of transportation networks around the nation, including the Delhi Metro Corporation, Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC), Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus services, people may use NCMC as a travel smart card. The pan-India universal mobility card is used on the Airport Express Line of the metro systems in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

During the initial testing phase, the universal mobility card will be accepted for fare payments at every metro station in the country. These cards, which have a minimum recharge limit of Rs. 100 and a maximum recharge limit of Rs. 2000, are now being actively tested on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line in Mumbai and the Metro in Chennai.