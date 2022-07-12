Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain lash several parts of Delhi-NCR, Traffic police issues advisory

    The city is expected to experience traffic jams due to heavy rain and flooding in several parts of the capital. Waterlogging was visible in some areas of the national capital. 
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    Heavy rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, raising concerns about road and rail traffic disruption. Waterlogging was visible in some areas of the national capital shortly after the city was pounded by rain. The recent spell of rain, on the other hand, provides relief from the humidity that residents have been experiencing over the last few days.

    Following Skymet Weather's previous prediction, light to moderate 'passing rain' over northern Delhi was estimated. Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana, which shares a border with Delhi, were also warned to expect rain.

    The city is expected to experience traffic jams due to heavy rain and flooding in several parts of the capital. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to plan ahead of time. "Traffic Alert", according to the IMD report. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would be seen over and around Delhi. "Commuters should plan their trips accordingly," it said in a tweet.

     

    Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved significantly on Monday due to morning showers. Following reports, the AQI (Air Quality Index) was 115. Due to light and trace rain, air quality is expected to be in the 'satisfactory' range on Tuesday. 

    Apart from Delhi, the states of Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are also experiencing flood-like conditions in various parts due to heavy rains. As per reports, Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been experiencing severe waterlogging for the last two days. In Telangana, the chief minister has directed all authorities to be on high alert due to the impending heavy rain.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Kohlapur in Maharashtra, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm in 24 hours. Rains have been falling in Pune and Gadchiroli districts for the past few days.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
