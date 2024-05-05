Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, announced on Sunday that a Blue Corner notice has been issued and Interpol's assistance is being sought to repatriate Prajwal Revanna, the NDA's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, who is embroiled in sexual harassment allegations.

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, announced on Sunday that a Blue Corner notice has been issued and Interpol's assistance is being sought to repatriate Prajwal Revanna, the NDA's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, who is embroiled in sexual harassment allegations.

    A Blue Corner Notice, issued by the international police cooperation body, aims to gather further information from member countries regarding an individual's identity, whereabouts, or involvement in criminal activities.

    The minister mentioned that a Special Investigation Team, tasked with investigating the sex scandal, will determine the course of action for bringing Prajwal back to India.

    "Already Blue Corner notice has been issued. The Interpol will inform all the countries and locate him," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

    The Home Minister commended the efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) entrusted with investigating the case, noting its adherence to legal procedures in addressing received complaints.

    He cited the recent arrest of an individual, alluding to HD Revanna, Prajwal's father and a JD(S) MLA, in connection with an abduction case. Revanna, who faces accusations of molestation and kidnapping, was apprehended by the SIT on Saturday following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by a local court.

    The arrest is part of the SIT's investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Prajwal Revanna, the 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and a JD(S) leader. The dissemination of explicit video footage purportedly featuring Prajwal in Hassan prompted the state government to form the SIT to probe the allegations.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation? vkp

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation?

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': Karnataka Congress leader stirs controversy vkp

    'Individuals chanting Jai Shri Ram should be kicked wearing shoes': K'taka Congress leader stirs controversy

    Mangaluru airport gets bomb threat mail, police increase security vkp

    Mangaluru airport gets bomb threat mail, police increase security

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles vkp

    Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles

    'Not only sexual harassment, but rape': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna vkp

    ‘Not only sexual harassment, but rape’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accuses Prajwal Revanna

    Recent Stories

    Pushed locked in Congress office Radhika Khera after quitting party over Ram Mandir visit insult (WATCH) snt

    'Pushed, locked in Congress office': Radhika Khera after quitting party over Ram Mandir visit insult (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election Special: Why Kushwaha voters in Bihar are giving sleepless nights to BJP

    Lok Sabha Election Special: Why Kushwaha voters in Bihar are giving sleepless nights to BJP

    Physical wound healed but...': CJI DY Chandrachud recalls childhood caning in class 5 gcw

    'Physical wound healed but...': CJI DY Chandrachud recalls childhood caning in class 5

    Namrata Malla BOLD photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her HOT cleavage, SEXY body and dance moves RKK

    Namrata Malla BOLD photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her HOT cleavage, SEXY body and dance moves

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Mumbai Indians in high-stakes encounter at Wankhede Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Mumbai Indians in high-stakes encounter at Wankhede Stadium

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon