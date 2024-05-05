'Physical wound healed but...': CJI DY Chandrachud recalls childhood caning in class 5

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recounted a childhood ordeal where he endured corporal punishment to conceal his injured palm from his parents out of shame. “I still remember that I requested my teacher to hit my bum and not my hand. Out of shame, I could not tell my parents, and hid my injured right palm for 10 days,” he said.

The Chief Justice made the remarks while speaking at a juvenile justice conference hosted by the Supreme Court of Nepal in Kathmandu on Saturday. "How you treat children has long-term consequences for their mental health. I'll never forget that day at school. I was not a juvenile delinquent when I was caned on my hands for failing to bring the appropriate sized needles to class for craftwork', the Bar and Bench reported CJI Chandrachud as saying.

"I still remember pleading my teacher to cane me on my bum and not my hand," he added. The Chief Justice admitted that the episode "left an imprint on my heart and soul and that it still is with me when I do my work". "Such deep is the imprint of travesty on children," he said.

The Chief Justice called for a justice system that is infused with compassion, rehabilitation, and opportunities for society reintegration, echoing his late father's devotion to judicial empathy. He cited a recent legal appeal filed in India's Supreme Court about the termination of pregnancy for a juvenile rape survivor, emphasising the judiciary's critical role in protecting children's rights.

