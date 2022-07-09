Amarnath cloudburst: Indian Army engages high-tech equipment to rescue pilgrims

In one of the major peacetime rescue operations, the Indian Army has deployed men and machinery including latest equipment to rescue the Amarnath pilgrims who were injured in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain.

An army official stated in Srinagar on Saturday that the Indian Army has sent personnel, machinery, and the newest technology to rescue the Amarnath pilgrims hurt in the flash flood brought on by heavy rain in one of the most significant peacetime rescue missions. Also read: Not cloudburst, but Amarnath flash floods may be due to highly localised rain event: IMD

The rescue team rushed to the site as soon as they got the information about casualties in the cloudburst that occurred on Friday evening, the official said.

He said an infantry battalion led by a Colonel along with Quick Reaction Teams, an additional company of personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles Sector and a team from special forces reached the holy cave along with specialized rescue equipment to undertake the operation.

"Through the night, the senior Army officers of the infantry battalion and Rashtriya Rifles oversaw and coordinated rescue operations from the cave and Nilgrar. Medical resources at the cave and at Nilgrar were activated and additional resources deployed," the official said.

He said nine surveillance detachments with hand-held thermal imagers, night vision devices and other gadgets were deployed for the search operations.

"Two advanced light helicopters (ALHs) were moved for casualty evacuation at the holy cave. However, owing to bad weather, night landing at the cave was unsuccessful. Two Through Wall Radars and two Search And Rescue dog squads were also moved to the cave for the rescue operation," he added.

Giving details of the evacuations, the official said the search, rescue and medical effort continued at daybreak. "At 6.45 am, the first ALH landed at the site to commence evacuation of the injured. A total of 15 bodies and 63 injured yatris have been taken out. Both Army and Civilian helicopters are carrying out relentless sorties to evacuate the injured and the dead," he said.

"A total of 28 patients have been evacuated from the cave to advanced dressing station Nilagrar. After stabilising, 11 have further been moved to SKIMS Srinagar in civil helicopters for treatment," he added. Also read: Amarnath cloudburst: Death toll rises to 16; 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

The bodies have been moved from the cave to Nilagrar while stranded yatris are being escorted by the Indian Army personnel up to Baltal, since the track is slushy and slippery. "Simultaneously search was also commenced at daybreak at Amarnath Nar at Sangam for any possible casualties," the official said.

