IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, schools and colleges closed

Educational institutions in several parts of Karnataka will be closed on Thursday following the persistent rain in the region. Top officials in Karnataka's four districts, Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan, and Uttara Kannada, have declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges due to the weather department's 'red alert.'

Due to the continued rain in the region, Kurma Rao M, deputy commissioner of Udupi district, has declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges, as per reports. Dr Sateesha BC of Kodagu, Dr Rajendra KV of Uttara Kannada, and Dr R Girish of Hassan have also declared a holiday for Thursday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur.

Tourists and fishers have been warned not to approach beaches or sea areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rain in these four cities, exceeding 204.5 mm. For the next two days, 'heavy to very heavy rain' ranges from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. Strong winds of up to 40 kmph are expected in the state and occasional gusts.

The constant rain in the two coastal districts caused landslides and house damage. Many areas have reported sea erosion, including Ullal in DK, Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in the Udupi district. Rainwater has flooded roads in several places, causing traffic congestion.

Apart from Karnataka, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala-Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana over the next five days.

Heavy rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two days. Meanwhile, the IMD predicts moderate and scattered rainfall in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the coming days.

