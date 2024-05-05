Happy Birthday Aryna Sabalenka: Top 10 quotes by the Tennis star

Sports
"I always try to stay positive, no matter what happens."
"Every day is a new opportunity to get better."
"I believe in myself and my abilities."
"Hard work and dedication are the keys to success."
"I never give up, even when things get tough."
"I am grateful for every opportunity to compete."
"I focus on the process and trust the results will follow."
"I learn from my mistakes and use them to grow stronger."
"I love the challenge of competing at the highest level."
"I am proud of how far I've come, but I know there is always room for improvement."