    Cricket West Indies addresses safety concerns amid T20 World Cup terror threat

    Cricket West Indies takes proactive steps to reassure stakeholders and address safety concerns in light of recent terror threats targeting the upcoming T20 World Cup. Amid heightened security measures and intelligence alerts, CWI emphasises its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of players, officials, and fans during the prestigious cricket tournament.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

    Despite receiving terror alerts for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies, Cricket West Indies (CWI) seeks to alleviate concerns about security. CWI CEO Jonny Graves emphasized their close collaboration with host country authorities and ongoing assessment of global risks to ensure comprehensive safety measures.

    The security alert warns of potential violence incited by pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources, prompting heightened vigilance for the upcoming event. Assurances from CWI underscore the priority placed on safety for all stakeholders involved in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Reports indicate coordinated efforts among Caricom, security agencies, and regional officials to address potential threats, with particular focus on monitoring by Barbados security officials.

    Intelligence suggests a threat communicated through pro-IS media channels, necessitating heightened security measures across tournament venues in the Caribbean and select US cities. While precautions are being taken, there is no indication of any specific threat to games in the USA. The ICC echoes CWI's commitment to ensuring safety amid evolving security concerns surrounding the prestigious cricket tournament.

    "We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," Jonny Graves, the CEO of the CWI told Cricbuzz on Sunday evening.

    Also Read: Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
