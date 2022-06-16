Delhi receives overnight rain, brings respite from scorching heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjacent to a few localities in North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, and Kharkhoda on Wednesday night.

Delhi and its adjoining regions received overnight rains on Wednesday, finally giving releif to national capital after facing severe heatwave conditions. Rains and thunderstorms continued to fall in some parts into the early hours of Thursday, providing much-needed relief from the searing heat.

The gusty gusts were forecast to reach speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour, according to the IMD. Since a few days, Delhi and surrounding areas have been experiencing strong heatwave conditions, with temperatures ranging from 44 to 47 degrees Celsius, prompting the meteorological service to declare a 'orange alert.'

Meanwhile, a week earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instructed authorities to take efforts to prevent waterlogging and caving in of roads and sidewalks during the monsoon, claiming that they are on the same page on anything pertaining to the well-being of Delhiites.

According to a statement published by the LG's office, at a high-level meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Saxena and Kejriwal asked authorities to build concrete cemented roads rather than bitumen ones in areas prone to waterlogging and floods.

During the discussion, it was also resolved that silt from drains should be removed as soon as possible so that it does not wash down the drains.

Officials were also directed to complete the Drainage Master Plan, which had been stalled for years, with the assistance of experts and domain-specific institutions.

(With inputs from PTI)