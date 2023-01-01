Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh booked for harassment after coach's complaint

    Chandigarh police booked Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on Saturday. The FIR was filed against Sandeep Singh on Saturday night at Sector 26 police station.
     

    Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh booked for harassment after coach's complaint - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    The Chandigarh police department filed a sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Saturday night based on a complaint filed by a junior athletics coach on Friday. The minister dismissed the allegations as baseless and asked for an independent probe. 

    In her complaint, the coach accused Singh of inviting her to his home and engaging in sexual misconduct. The junior coach claimed that Olympian Sandeep Singh would send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat. On July 1, 2022, Singh allegedly made a Snapchat call and asked her to visit his official residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh, for document verification. The woman further claimed, "Around 6:50 pm, he called me to his office and sexually assaulted me. My T-shirt was ripped. I pushed him aside and ran out of the room as the door was unlocked."

    The woman held a press meeting at the office at the Indian National Lok Dal's office (INLD). Additionally, the woman demanded security. She submitted the complaint to the Superintendent of Police (City), Shruti Arora. The complainant later met with Senior Superintendent of Police (UT) Manisha Chaudhary and SP Arora. According to reports, the woman interacted with the two officers for at least an hour.

    On Saturday, Chandigarh police booked Singh for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. The FIR was filed against Sandeep Singh on Saturday night at Sector 26 police station.

    Following the same, the Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief   Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked for an impartial probe. 

    Sandeep Singh, sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, is a professional field hockey. Singh served as captain of the Indian national hockey team. Singh was famously known as 'Flicker Singh' due to his speciality in penalty corners.

    In 2018, a biopic was released based on Singh, titled 'Soorma,' and starred famous Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. He was also a judge on the MTV Roadies reality show. 

    Also Read: Pant car accident: 'Saw a car being driven at a lot of speed, crash into the divider' - Rescuer Sushil Kumar

    Also Read: 'Ensure Rahul Gandhi's safety': Congress writes to Centre despite Z+ security cover

    Also Read: Its BJP vs Congress over Covid as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What has new father of nation done Nitish Kumar takes a dig at PM Modi reacts to remark by Fadnavis wife gcw

    'What has new father of nation done?' Nitish Kumar takes dig at PM Modi, reacts to remark by Fadnavis' wife

    Have a great 2023 PM Modi Prez Murmu other leaders greet nation on New Year gcw

    'Have a great 2023...' PM Modi, Prez Murmu, other leaders greet nation on New Year

    UPIDown trends as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022 AJR

    #UPIDown trends on Twitter as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022

    BJP will contest 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections alone Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    'BJP will contest 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections alone': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding AJR

    Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding

    Recent Stories

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates - adt

    Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 25; check latest rates

    What has new father of nation done Nitish Kumar takes a dig at PM Modi reacts to remark by Fadnavis wife gcw

    'What has new father of nation done?' Nitish Kumar takes dig at PM Modi, reacts to remark by Fadnavis' wife

    When Vidya Balan faced casting couch by a Tamil director; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    When Vidya Balan faced casting couch by a Tamil director; here's what happened NEXT

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose USD 200 billion after Twitter takeover Report gcw

    Elon Musk becomes first person to lose $200 billion after Twitter takeover: Report

    Happy New Year 2023 Check out how Google Doodle welcomes new year in a special way gcw

    Happy New Year 2023: Check out how Google Doodle welcomes new year in a special way

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon