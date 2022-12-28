'Ensure Rahul Gandhi's safety': Congress writes to Centre despite Z+ security cover

The Congress leader also cited a police complaint the party filed in Haryana's Gurgaon, "regarding unknown miscreants, belonging to Haryana State Intelligence, illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra's containers".

The Congress on Wednesday (December 28) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging multiple breaches in the security of Bharat Jodo Yatra and demanding proper protection for party leader Rahul Gandhi. In a letter to the Home Minister, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the security of the Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi.

In its letter, the Congress leader stated that Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, had "completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi" who is assigned Z+ Security.

Also read: Indian Railways data breach: Over 30 million passenger info up for sale on Dark Web; check details

The letter further said that the situation was so severe that Congress workers and Bharat Yatris walking with Rahul Gandhi had to form a security perimeter. The letter also said that the Delhi Police remained "mute spectators".

The Opposition party also alleged that the Intelligence Bureau has been interrogating people who took part in the Yatra.

Venugopal also cited a police complaint the party filed in Haryana's Gurgaon, "regarding unknown miscreants, belonging to Haryana State Intelligence, illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra's containers".

Also read: Congress' fight against RSS, BJP will continue: CM Gehlot on party's 138th foundation day

The letter then said that every citizen has a Constitutional right to move throughout India's territory. "Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padvatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders," the letter read.

"Moving forward, Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Shri Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra," it said.

Also read: 'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

Speaking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged a "conspiracy" to stop the Yatra. "Attempts are being made to defame the Yatra. Those who want to disrupt it are making attempts through their police, their media. They won't be successful".