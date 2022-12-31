Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Roadways heroes rescued Rishabh Pant moments before car caught fire

    Two employees of Haryana Roadways slammed into the road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, after which he and Paramjeet stopped the bus and ran over to help. Minutes after they pulled the cricketer out of the car, it was engulfed in flames. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    Two employees of Haryana Roadways, who helped an injured cricketer get out of his car after it crashed into a divider and caught fire, have been hailed as heroes/

    The Haryana government may also honour the duo -- driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet. Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra said that Sushil and Paramjeet were given an appreciation letter and a shield upon their return to Panipat.

    Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Sushil saw the car slamming into the road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, after which he, along with Paramjeet, stopped the bus and ran over to help. Minutes after they pulled the cricketer out of the car, it was engulfed in flames. The car was completely charred and reduced to a mangled heap.

    Jangra said both the driver and the conductor of the bus, which was headed for Panipat from Haridwar, provided immediate help to Pant and presented an example of humanity.

    The 25-year-old cricketer had a near brush with death when his luxury car crashed into the road divider and caught fire after he reportedly dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The accident happened in Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.  Pant, who was en route to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, has injuries on his head, back and feet but is stable. A team from Delhi & District Cricket Association will go to Max Hospital Dehradun on Saturday to monitor his health. According to  DDCA Director Shyam Sharma, Pant will be airlifted to New Delhi for plastic surgery if required.

    Haryana Principal Secretary (Transport) Navdeep Virk, too, appreciated Sushil and Paramjeet for their presence of mind.

    Also Read: Rishabh Pant car accident: Netizens wish speedy recovery amid stable condition of young cricketer

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
