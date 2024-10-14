Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana poll fallout: Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria offers to quit over poor election results

    Despite holding onto nine SC seats, Congress failed to make significant gains. Meanwhile, BJP improved performance since the 2019 elections, where they had won only five SC seats.

    Haryana poll fallout: Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria offers to quit over poor election results AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    After the Indian National Congress faced a crushing defeat in the recent Haryana Assembly elections, party General Secretary and Haryana in-charge, Deepak Babaria, has offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the dismal performance. Babaria's decision comes as the party faces internal discussions about its failure to regain power after a decade in opposition, with the BJP clinching a historic third consecutive term.

    The BJP's resounding victory saw them defy anti-incumbency, winning 48 seats—11 more than the Congress—cementing their stronghold in Haryana. The Congress, which had hoped to make significant inroads, was left grappling for answers. Smaller players, including the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were wiped out, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) could only secure two seats.

    Three Mumbai flights hit by fake security threats, hundreds of passengers affected

    The Congress had heavily banked on the support of Dalit and Jat voters, who constitute nearly 20% and 25% of Haryana's population, respectively. However, the BJP managed to penetrate both vote banks, further weakening Congress' traditional support base. The BJP flipped eight of the 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats, including key constituencies like Nilokheri, Pataudi, Kharkhauda, and Hodal, where Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan lost to the BJP's Harinder Singh.

    Despite holding onto nine SC seats, Congress failed to make significant gains. Meanwhile, BJP improved performance since the 2019 elections, where they had won only five SC seats.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment with the outcome, calling it "unexpected" and assured that the party would conduct a thorough internal analysis to understand the reasons behind the loss. Gandhi thanked the people of Haryana for their support, pledging to continue fighting for justice and equality.

    Delhi govt orders complete ban on firecrackers until January 1 amid rising pollution

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions shk

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya anr

    Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage snt

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage

    BREAKING: Baba Siddique murder: Third accused Pravin Lonkar sent to police custody till October 21 shk

    Baba Siddique murder: Third accused Pravin Lonkar sent to police custody till October 21

    Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Meppadi landslide relief dmn

    Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking central aid for Wayanad landslide relief

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi Real Name Origin and Criminal History RBA

    Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Know his real name and criminal record

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions shk

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns NTI

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress? RKK

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress?

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA

    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon