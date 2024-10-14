Haryana poll fallout: Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria offers to quit over poor election results

Despite holding onto nine SC seats, Congress failed to make significant gains. Meanwhile, BJP improved performance since the 2019 elections, where they had won only five SC seats.

After the Indian National Congress faced a crushing defeat in the recent Haryana Assembly elections, party General Secretary and Haryana in-charge, Deepak Babaria, has offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the dismal performance. Babaria's decision comes as the party faces internal discussions about its failure to regain power after a decade in opposition, with the BJP clinching a historic third consecutive term.

The BJP's resounding victory saw them defy anti-incumbency, winning 48 seats—11 more than the Congress—cementing their stronghold in Haryana. The Congress, which had hoped to make significant inroads, was left grappling for answers. Smaller players, including the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were wiped out, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) could only secure two seats.

The Congress had heavily banked on the support of Dalit and Jat voters, who constitute nearly 20% and 25% of Haryana's population, respectively. However, the BJP managed to penetrate both vote banks, further weakening Congress' traditional support base. The BJP flipped eight of the 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats, including key constituencies like Nilokheri, Pataudi, Kharkhauda, and Hodal, where Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan lost to the BJP's Harinder Singh.

Despite holding onto nine SC seats, Congress failed to make significant gains. Meanwhile, BJP improved performance since the 2019 elections, where they had won only five SC seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment with the outcome, calling it "unexpected" and assured that the party would conduct a thorough internal analysis to understand the reasons behind the loss. Gandhi thanked the people of Haryana for their support, pledging to continue fighting for justice and equality.

