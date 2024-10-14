Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three Mumbai flights hit by fake security threats, hundreds of passengers affected

    The first incident involved Air India flight AI119, which was en route from Mumbai to New York's JFK Airport. Early in the morning, following a security alert, the flight was diverted to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

    Three Mumbai flights hit by fake security threats, hundreds of passengers affected AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Three international flights, including two operated by IndiGo and one by Air India, were on Monday (Wednesday 14) disrupted after receiving false security threats. Authorities swiftly initiated safety checks on all three planes involved, impacting outbound international flight schedules. A total of 258 passengers were aboard the two IndiGo flights, one of which has already resumed its journey, while the other is expected to depart later in the afternoon.

    The first incident involved Air India flight AI119, which was en route from Mumbai to New York's JFK Airport. Early in the morning, following a security alert, the flight was diverted to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

    Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat—5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi

    The passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolated area on the runway. Security personnel, including bomb squads, initiated thorough inspections to investigate the threat. Air India confirmed they were working closely with authorities, though no further updates have been provided as of now.

    In addition to Air India, two IndiGo flights originating from Mumbai were also affected by security threats. Flight 6E1275, bound for Muscat, and Flight 6E56, heading to Jeddah, both received security warnings.

    The airline responded by moving both aircraft to isolated bays at Mumbai Airport for precautionary checks. The Muscat-bound flight has already taken off, and the Jeddah-bound plane is expected to depart later.

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut for 2 days

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi govt orders complete ban on firecrackers until January 1 amid rising pollution gcw

    Delhi govt orders complete ban on firecrackers until January 1 amid rising pollution

    Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara anr

    Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara

    BREAKING: Baba Siddique murder: NCP leader's son Zeeshan was also a target, accused tells cops shk

    BREAKING | Baba Siddiqui murder: NCP leader's son Zeeshan was also target, accused had contract to kill both

    Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Kerala: 10-year-old boy confirmed diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kollam anr

    Kerala: 10-year-old boy diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kollam

    Recent Stories

    Delhi govt orders complete ban on firecrackers until January 1 amid rising pollution gcw

    Delhi govt orders complete ban on firecrackers until January 1 amid rising pollution

    Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara anr

    Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara

    5 Simple DIY scrubs to exfoliate your skin naturally and gently NTI

    5 Simple DIY scrubs to exfoliate your skin naturally and gently

    Nithya Menen returns as Dhanush's co-star after' Thiruchitrambalam', shares photo from 'Idli Kadai' location dmn

    Nithya Menen returns as Dhanush's co-star after' Thiruchitrambalam', shares photo from 'Idli Kadai' location

    Reacalling Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's twin centuries RKK

    Reacalling Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's twin centuries

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon