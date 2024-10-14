Three Mumbai flights hit by fake security threats, hundreds of passengers affected

The first incident involved Air India flight AI119, which was en route from Mumbai to New York's JFK Airport. Early in the morning, following a security alert, the flight was diverted to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Three international flights, including two operated by IndiGo and one by Air India, were on Monday (Wednesday 14) disrupted after receiving false security threats. Authorities swiftly initiated safety checks on all three planes involved, impacting outbound international flight schedules. A total of 258 passengers were aboard the two IndiGo flights, one of which has already resumed its journey, while the other is expected to depart later in the afternoon.

The first incident involved Air India flight AI119, which was en route from Mumbai to New York's JFK Airport. Early in the morning, following a security alert, the flight was diverted to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolated area on the runway. Security personnel, including bomb squads, initiated thorough inspections to investigate the threat. Air India confirmed they were working closely with authorities, though no further updates have been provided as of now.

In addition to Air India, two IndiGo flights originating from Mumbai were also affected by security threats. Flight 6E1275, bound for Muscat, and Flight 6E56, heading to Jeddah, both received security warnings.

The airline responded by moving both aircraft to isolated bays at Mumbai Airport for precautionary checks. The Muscat-bound flight has already taken off, and the Jeddah-bound plane is expected to depart later.

