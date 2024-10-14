Delhi govt orders complete ban on firecrackers until January 1 amid rising pollution

The Delhi government has banned all firecrackers until January 1, 2025, due to rising pollution levels. This ban, issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, follows a drop in air quality after Dusshera festivities.

The Delhi government on Monday ordered a complete ban on firecrackers until January 1, 2025. The announcement from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee came after the capital was caught in the grip of increasing pollution levels.The capital's air quality dropped from "moderate" to "poor" on Sunday, the day following the Dusshera festivities. According to statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board, as of Monday midday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 228 and it was still classified as "poor."

By decision of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), all types of firecrackers were prohibited from being manufactured, stored, sold, delivered online, and detonated in the National Capital Territory of Delhi until January 1, 2025.

In a letter to the police commissioner, the DPCC instructed the Delhi Police to carry out the directives in order to guarantee a total prohibition on firecrackers. Daily action-taken reports must be sent to the DPCC in accordance with the instructions.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged citizens to cooperate and wrote on X, “In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today until January 1. The Delhi government issued instructions regarding the ban. I request cooperation from all Delhiites.” The minister stated on September 25 that when a notification was sent, the firecracker ban will go into effect. The Delhi government's 21-point Winter Action Plan includes the prohibition.



After evaluating the air quality on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that it will closely monitor the situation for at least a day before implementing Stage 1 of the Graded reaction Action Plan (GRAP), a series of emergency reaction actions designed to reduce air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the surrounding areas.

