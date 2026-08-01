Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the state is expediting major projects like the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary and the Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster to become a leading manufacturing hub in the country.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the state government is expediting major industrial and logistics projects to establish the state as a leading manufacturing hub in the country. The Chief Minister participated through video conferencing in the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust on Monday. The meeting reviewed the implementation of industrial and manufacturing projects. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Ministers of various states and senior officials also joined the meeting.

Key Project Updates

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the participants on the progress of key projects in Haryana, including the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (IMLH) at Nangal Chaudhary and the Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC). He said that work related to land approval, connectivity and infrastructure for these projects is progressing rapidly, and the government aims to bring them on the ground at the earliest. Sh. Nayab Singh Saini also informed that under the BHAVYA scheme launched by the Government of India, a proposal has been sent to the Central Government for developing an industrial park on 108 acres of land in Ambala, Haryana.

Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary

The Chief Minister said the process of land acquisition for Phase-I of the proposed Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary is being expedited, according to a release. The land acquisition process will be completed shortly, following which the work on Phase-I will be taken forward and Phase-II can subsequently be initiated. He said that he himself will visit the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub on August 23 and flag off the railway line. The railway yard of the CWC IMLH will be operated by CWC. Alongside this, the process of expediting other works will also be undertaken.

Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster

Giving an update on the progress of the Hisar Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, the Chief Minister said that bids have been received for the EPC project worth approximately Rs 707 crore for the Phase-I infrastructure, and the bids are currently being evaluated. The EPC agency will be appointed shortly. He added that the process for notification of the master plan has also been initiated, with a target to notify it by August 31, 2026. He further informed that the construction work for canal diversion in Phase-I has already been awarded. The work for the proposed double-loop interchange at Dhandur Junction has also been awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on an EPC mode.

State-Wide Industrial Infrastructure Push

The Chief Minister said that the appointment of EPC agencies, notification of the master plan and works related to external connectivity routes for these projects are being regularly monitored. In addition, the process of land acquisition is also being advanced for other proposed Integrated Manufacturing Clusters in Haryana. The Chief Minister said that land is also being acquired for 10 IMTs in Haryana.

He said that the State Government and the Central Government are working in close coordination to strengthen industrial infrastructure in Haryana. Once completed, these projects will significantly boost industrial activity in the state and further strengthen Haryana's identity as one of the country's leading manufacturing and logistics hubs.

During the meeting, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Sh. Piyush Goyal also shared his suggestions regarding these projects. (ANI)