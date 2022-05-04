Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

Heavy security has been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and other Maharashtra cities in an effort to maintain calm in the wake of Raj Thackeray's proposal to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques.

In the most recent development, MNS head Raj Thackeray fulfilled his dare by having Hanuman Chalisa played over loudspeakers outside mosques in some parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. During the early morning azaan call from many mosques in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Hanuman Chalisa was played over loudspeakers. As a result, three members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been detained.

Heavy security has been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and other Maharashtra cities in an effort to maintain calm in the wake of Raj Thackeray's proposal to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques.

In light of the current scenario caused by the loudspeaker conflict, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey is visiting several police stations to assess the city's law and order situation. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside MNS head Raj Thackeray's house in Mumbai as a result of the loudspeaker controversy.

Also Read | MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

In addition, police in Pune have increased security around the Puneshwar Hanuman Temple in the Kasba Peth region after the MNS declared plans to hold "Maha Arti" in the temple amid a loudspeaker controversy.

As tensions rise in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning at his house in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray has urged on people to play "Hanuman Chalisa" outside mosques where "azaans' (prayer calls) will be played beginning Wednesday.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, May 4th, if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azaans, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers!" That's when they'll realise how much of a problem these loudspeakers are!" he added.

Also Read: Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

In Maharashtra, a squabble erupted over the Hanuman Chalisa after the MNS chief issued an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government on April 12 demanding that loudspeakers be removed from Mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned, party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Also Read: MNS chief Raj Thackeray to miss all-party meeting by CM Uddhav Thackeray over loudspeaker row