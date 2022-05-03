Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

    The DGP stated a strict action would be taken against those who attempt to disturb law and order in the state.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 3, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    As the loudspeaker row escalated in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra state DGP Rajnish Seth, on Tuesday, stated that the police were alert and prepared to tackle any law and order situation in the state. 

    While speaking at a press conference, the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth stated that the police are alert and ready to tackle any situation in the state. The top cop response came a day after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his May 3 warning in his Aurangabad rally to pull down the loudspeakers for the Mosques. 

    The DGP also added strict action would be taken against those who attempt to disturb law and order in the state.

    The officer further elaborated that all police officers' leaves had been cancelled. Overall, 87 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 30,000 home guards have been stationed across the state.

    "The police are responsible for maintaining law and order, and no one should take the law into their own hands," he said, warning a strict action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order.

    Adding that, they appeal to each on to maintain peace.

    On Sunday, in its recent rally in Aurangabad, the MNS head Raj Thackeray stated that he won't be responsible for what happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques.

    He asked all Hindus from May 4 to play Hanuman Chalisa at the double volume of loudspeakers in front of the mosques. While stating that if Muslims don't understand nicely, we'll show them the power of Maharashtra. 

    Adding that the loudspeaker noise is not a religious issue, it's a social issue, and all the loudspeakers are illegal. So it is a matter of concern that so many loudspeakers are used.

    Seth met the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil earlier the day to review the situation in the state ahead of the MNS chief's warning.

    Political tensions in the state have risen recently, triggered by Thackeray's comments over the loudspeakers.

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
