MNS chief Raj Thackeray to miss all-party meeting by CM Uddhav Thackeray over loudspeaker row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will not attend the all-party meet called by Chief Minsiter Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, amid the controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places in the state. Raj Thackeray strongly objected to loudspeakers in the mosques. The row over this issue has sparked many controversies in the last few days.

As per reports, the MNS leaders will not participate in the all-party meeting by the state government for the resolution on the matter. Instead, his party colleague, Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai, will attend the meeting.

Under the direction of state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, the state government started to frame the guidelines on the same matter. The state HM also warned actions against lawbreakers who attempt to stir tensions in the state.

Following reports, the home department has made permission mandatory to use loudspeakers at religious places. Following the previous judiciary orders, permission to use loudspeakers at religious sites is mandatory, and management should stick to the permissible decibel levels.

Raj Thackeray last week stated that his party doesn't wish to disturb the peace in the state. However, Hindus will also use loudspeakers for their prayers if Muslims use loudspeakers. This is to be understood that it's not a religious problem; it's a social problem, and Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law.

The all-party meeting comes after the state witnessed a high voltage drama. The MP-MLA couple, Amravati MP Navneet Kaur and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested for attempting to incite the public after they warned they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister's house, Matoshree.

The BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who supported the couple, alleged that he was attacked by 100 Shiv Sena goons after meeting the Rana couple at the police station shortly after their arrest. He has raised the matter to the Centre.



