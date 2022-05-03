MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

Along with Thackeray, three other organisers are also named in the case lodged by the Aurangabad Police.

A case has been lodged against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for making an inflammatory speech during his recent rally in Aurangabad. Along with Thackeray, three other organisers are also named in the case lodged by the Aurangabad Police on Tuesday.

Thackeray has been charged with wantonly offering provocation to incite disturbance and abet the commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons, according to the Indian Penal Code.

The MNS chief remarks in the last few days have triggered political tensions in the state. The demand to pull down the loudspeakers from the mosques before May 3, challenging the state government, has created a question on the state's law and order situation.

As the deadline neared, Raj Thackeray, in his recent speech, reiterated his demand of pulling down the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3, if not, then his workers would play the Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques in double volume.

Thousands of people attended his speech. They greeted with loud cheers, and thunderous applause from the crowd gathered for his rally.

Thackeray, in his speech, stated, "Eid is on May 3. I don't wish to spoil the festivities. However, after May 4, we will not listen. If our demands are not met, we will perform Hanuman Chalisa twice as powerfully. If you don't understand what we're asking, we'll handle it our way. From May 4 forward, I will not be silent. We will show our strength of Maharashtra if the loudspeakers are not removed by then."

He added, stating that they'll not be held responsible for what happens in Maharashtra if their demands are not met.

"It's a social issue, not a religious one. However, if they turn it into a religious issue, we would respond similarly," he added.

Thackeray insisted that he had "no interest" in inciting riots in the state. "However, loudspeakers disturb public life. A Muslim journalist in Nashik told me his child suffered from loudspeakers in mosques." If it's possible for Uttar Pradesh to pulldown the loudspeaker, why can't Maharashtra? "All are illegal," he added.

He also desired the loudspeakers removed from all religious places, but only after the mosque loudspeakers were taken down.

