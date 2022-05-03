Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

    Along with Thackeray, three other organisers are also named in the case lodged by the Aurangabad Police. 
     

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Aurangabad, First Published May 3, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    A case has been lodged against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for making an inflammatory speech during his recent rally in Aurangabad. Along with Thackeray, three other organisers are also named in the case lodged by the Aurangabad Police on Tuesday.

    Thackeray has been charged with wantonly offering provocation to incite disturbance and abet the commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons, according to the Indian Penal Code.

    The MNS chief remarks in the last few days have triggered political tensions in the state. The demand to pull down the loudspeakers from the mosques before May 3, challenging the state government, has created a question on the state's law and order situation. 

    As the deadline neared, Raj Thackeray, in his recent speech, reiterated his demand of pulling down the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3, if not, then his workers would play the Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques in double volume. 

    Thousands of people attended his speech. They greeted with loud cheers, and thunderous applause from the crowd gathered for his rally.

    Thackeray, in his speech, stated, "Eid is on May 3. I don't wish to spoil the festivities. However, after May 4, we will not listen. If our demands are not met, we will perform Hanuman Chalisa twice as powerfully. If you don't understand what we're asking, we'll handle it our way. From May 4 forward, I will not be silent. We will show our strength of Maharashtra if the loudspeakers are not removed by then." 

    He added, stating that they'll not be held responsible for what happens in Maharashtra if their demands are not met. 

    "It's a social issue, not a religious one. However, if they turn it into a religious issue, we would respond similarly," he added.

    Thackeray insisted that he had "no interest" in inciting riots in the state. "However, loudspeakers disturb public life. A Muslim journalist in Nashik told me his child suffered from loudspeakers in mosques." If it's possible for Uttar Pradesh to pulldown the loudspeaker, why can't Maharashtra? "All are illegal," he added. 

    He also desired the loudspeakers removed from all religious places, but only after the mosque loudspeakers were taken down.

    Also Read: Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

    Also Read: MNS chief Raj Thackeray to miss all-party meeting by CM Uddhav Thackeray over loudspeaker row

    Also Read: Border row: Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar faces flak from Karnataka

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning - adt

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre - adt

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy' - adt

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy'

    BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video, hint at a 'hit-job'

    BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video, Congress asks 'what's wrong?'

    Delhi International Airport is world s second busiest airport reveals data gcw

    Delhi International Airport is world's second busiest airport, reveals data

    Recent Stories

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning - adt

    Loudspeaker row: Maharashtra DGP says ready to deal with Raj Thackeray's warning

    Meta Gala 2022 Best dressed to worst dressed take a look at these 12 pics from the event drb

    Met Gala 2022: 12 best and worst dressed celebs of the glided glamour event

    Having a back ache Try these yoga poses for immediate relief gcw

    Having a back ache? Try these yoga poses for immediate relief

    football epl Man United's Ronaldo pays yet another moving tribute to late son after goal against Brentford snt

    Man United's Ronaldo pays yet another moving tribute to late son after goal against Brentford

    Masala tea to kadha 5 home made drinks to strengthen your immune system gcw

    Masala tea to kadha: 5 home-made drinks to strengthen your immune system

    Recent Videos

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon