Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi is on a three-day visit to the UAE to attract investments. He will engage with investors and industry leaders in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and also meet the Odia diaspora to promote Odisha as a preferred investment hub.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to the UAE to attract investments and strengthen commercial and cultural ties with Odisha. Chief Minister Majhi arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport to depart for the visit. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet leading investors, industrialists and global companies and interact with the Odia diaspora.

A Vision for Global Investment

Ahead of his departure, CM Majhi, in a post on X, said Odisha is emerging as a preferred destination for global investment. #Odisha is emerging as a preferred destination for global investment. With a strong focus on #EoDB , investor confidence, enabling policies and faster project execution, we are creating an ecosystem where businesses can invest, grow and thrive. Our vision is clear : to make… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) September 8, 2026

"Odisha is emerging as a preferred destination for global investment. With a strong focus on EoDB investor confidence, enabling policies and faster project execution, we are creating an ecosystem where businesses can invest, grow and thrive. Our vision is clear : to make Odisha the first choice for investors seeking opportunity, stability and sustainable growth. Today, we take this message to the UAE and strengthen our engagement with global investors and industry leaders," he said.

High-Level Engagements in the UAE

The three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marks CM Majhi's second international investment roadshow. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi will take Odisha’s investment outreach to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with a series of high-level government engagements, investor meetings, business interactions and diaspora outreach.

Focus on Abu Dhabi

The Chief Minister’s UAE visit will begin in Abu Dhabi, where he will engage with leading UAE institutions and investors. The programme includes a roundtable with IHC, signing of Memoranda of Cooperation (MoCs), and meetings with the UAE Minister of Investment and sovereign investment funds.

Dubai Outreach and Investor Meet

The visit will then move to Dubai, where the Chief Minister will hold a series of one-to-one meetings with industry leaders and prospective investors. On September 11, he will participate in the Odisha Investors Meet in Dubai and interact with the Odia diaspora, further strengthening Odisha’s engagement with its global community.

Showcasing Odisha's Potential

As per the CMO, the UAE outreach is aimed at showcasing Odisha’s investment-ready ecosystem, industrial strengths, emerging sectors and growth opportunities to the UAE business community and global investors. The visit will provide a platform to deepen investment, trade and industrial partnerships between Odisha and the UAE.

The Chief Minister will leave the UAE on September 12, concluding the international investment outreach. (ANI)