BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao were stopped by police while heading to meet party chief KCR in Erravelli. Following the police action, the MLAs began walking to their destination, alleging that Congress leaders were being allowed to pass freely.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, senior leader T Harish Rao and other party MLAs on Tuesday set out on foot towards Erravelli after police stopped their vehicles near Hakimpet, amid heightened tension over their proposed visit to support party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Police were heavily deployed at Bollaram crossroads and stopped the BRS MLAs from proceeding towards Erravelli, where KCR is located. Following the police action, KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS legislators began walking towards Erravelli.

Political Fallout and Allegations

The BRS alleged that police were attempting to arrest its MLAs who were heading to Erravelli to "protect" KCR, while Congress leaders allegedly heading towards the area were being allowed to proceed freely. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at his chamber and expressed solidarity with him following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session.

Clash in Assembly Session

The ruling Congress alleged that some BRS leaders entered into altercations with officials during the first day of the session. It also accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao of behaving inappropriately in the presence of women officials. The ruling party further alleged that BRS leaders used abusive and unparliamentary language against the Speaker during the confrontation.

BRS Slams Arrest of MLCs

Meanwhile, BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Tuesday slammed the arrest of party MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao alias Tata Madhu and N Naveen Kumar Reddy, alleging that a large number of police personnel arrived at their residences early in the morning to take them into custody.

Ravichandra said that over 100, possibly 200 people, arrived at the MLCs' residence at around 6 AM to arrest them and alleged that the police acted "like thieves." "Like thieves, a mob of over a hundred people, perhaps two hundred, showed up at their home at 6 AM to arrest them. They are now producing them in court. We are not afraid of anyone. This is not a major issue for the BRS party. We will fight and handle it. Our women MLAs faced appalling treatment," Ravichandra told reporters here. (ANI)