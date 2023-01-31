Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam; Read full story here

    In another episode of cyber crime, a woman resident of DLF Phase-5 was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh. An FIR was registered against unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

    Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam Read full story to know details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    There is no sign of a decline in the cybercrime graph. Online fraud and theft instances are reported on a daily basis. Scammers are employing new techniques to deceive consumers and steal their private information, including OTPs, bank account information, and remote access to cellphones in order to steal money. A woman from Gurugram recently lost Rs 1 lakh after clicking on a bank notification SMS, according to a recent case report.

    Madhvi Dutta, a resident of Gurugram's DLF Phase-5, is said to have been defrauded of Rs 1 lakh, according a report by PTI. On January 21, the victim got an SMS on her phone that stated: "Dear User Your HDFC Account will be closed today click here on the link, your PAN card number from a mobile number."

    Also read: Govt orders private TV channels to air 30-minute public service content from March 1

    Dutta interpreted the SMS as a bank alert and clicked on the link in the message. She followed the directions on the website she arrived at after clicking the link to enter her information. Dutta followed the steps and entered the OTP she had received on her phone to finish setting up the PAN and mobile link. However, Rs 1 lakh was taken out of her account shortly after submitting the OTP. She realised at that point that she had been deceived by online crooks.

    "My account was immediately debited by Rs. 1 lakh once I submitted the OTP. I tried numerous times to connect to the cyber helpline 1930 but eventually switched to the cyber portal and filed the complaint," Dutta complained in her statement.

    Also read: Italian female flyer onboard Abu Dhabi-Mumbai arrested after assaulting crew members on Vistara flight

    Later, a FIR was filed at Cyber Crime, East Police Station under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against unidentified fraudsters.

    Despite all the knowledge and warnings from cyber cells, incidences of SMS fraud and phishing links are considerably rising. People are strongly urged not to click on any shady websites or divulge critical information like OTP.

    Also Read | Amazon to sell some its offices to cut cost after laying off 18,000 employees: Report

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Economic Survey 2023: PM Modi says, 'entire world looking at India's budget' AJR

    Economic Survey 2023: President Droupadi Murmu addresses both Houses of the Parliament

    Supreme Court acquits rape convict, says 'not necessary that every breach of promise to marry is false' AJR

    Supreme Court acquits rape convict, says 'not necessary that every breach of promise to marry is false'

    Govt orders private TV channels to air 30-minute public service content from March 1

    Govt orders private TV channels to air 30-minute public service content from March 1

    Italian female flyer onboard Abu Dhabi-Mumbai arrested after assaulting crew members on Vistara flight AJR

    Italian female flyer onboard Abu Dhabi-Mumbai arrested after assaulting crew members on Vistara flight

    Budget 2023: Leaders from AAP, BRS to boycott President Dropadi Murmu's address; here's why AJR

    Budget 2023: Leaders from AAP, BRS to boycott President Dropadi Murmu's address; here's why

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper - Lance Morris-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper' - Lance Morris

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film vma

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film

    Economic Survey 2023 to peg 2023-24 GDP growth at around 6.5 per cent

    Economic Survey to peg 2023-24 GDP growth at around 6.5 per cent?

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say RBA

    Can cancer treatment and other conditions cause patient's fertility? Here's what expert has to say

    Good news for Apple users! You may reportedly get a foldable iPad next year gcw

    Good news for Apple users! You may reportedly get a foldable iPad next year

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon