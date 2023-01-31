Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam; Read full story here

In another episode of cyber crime, a woman resident of DLF Phase-5 was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh. An FIR was registered against unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

There is no sign of a decline in the cybercrime graph. Online fraud and theft instances are reported on a daily basis. Scammers are employing new techniques to deceive consumers and steal their private information, including OTPs, bank account information, and remote access to cellphones in order to steal money. A woman from Gurugram recently lost Rs 1 lakh after clicking on a bank notification SMS, according to a recent case report.

Madhvi Dutta, a resident of Gurugram's DLF Phase-5, is said to have been defrauded of Rs 1 lakh, according a report by PTI. On January 21, the victim got an SMS on her phone that stated: "Dear User Your HDFC Account will be closed today click here on the link, your PAN card number from a mobile number."

Dutta interpreted the SMS as a bank alert and clicked on the link in the message. She followed the directions on the website she arrived at after clicking the link to enter her information. Dutta followed the steps and entered the OTP she had received on her phone to finish setting up the PAN and mobile link. However, Rs 1 lakh was taken out of her account shortly after submitting the OTP. She realised at that point that she had been deceived by online crooks.

"My account was immediately debited by Rs. 1 lakh once I submitted the OTP. I tried numerous times to connect to the cyber helpline 1930 but eventually switched to the cyber portal and filed the complaint," Dutta complained in her statement.

Later, a FIR was filed at Cyber Crime, East Police Station under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against unidentified fraudsters.

Despite all the knowledge and warnings from cyber cells, incidences of SMS fraud and phishing links are considerably rising. People are strongly urged not to click on any shady websites or divulge critical information like OTP.

