    Italian female flyer onboard Abu Dhabi-Mumbai arrested after assaulting crew members on Vistara flight

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Mumbai's Sahar Police on Tuesday (January 31) arrested an Italian female passenger after she created ruckus midair on the UK 256, Air Vistara flight which was operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. 

    Paola Perruccio, a female flyer from Italy was arrested after the crew members of the flight alleged that the she insisted on sitting in business class despite an economy ticket, assaulted the crew, took off some clothes and walked up and down the aisle in the aircraft in a partially naked state.

    She was arrested by Sahar Police after the landing of the plane on Monday and was later given bail by the court.

    It is reportedly said that the Mumbai Police received the complaint from the cabin crew on board Air Vistara flight UK 256 after it landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday. The flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 am IST on Monday.

    A spokesperson of the Vistara airline said, "We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 Jan 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer."

    "The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent SOPs, the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival," the spokesperson said.

    The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs. Meanwhile, Vistara said that it stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff.

