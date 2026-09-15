Gurugram Police arrested Lovneesh, the second accused in the Golf Course Road hit-and-run case. He was in the car with the main accused, Kalyan Bainsla, who was arrested from Rajasthan. Police have added the 'Attempt to Murder' charge.

Details of Main Accused's Arrest and Escape

The Police have arrested another accused in connection with the Gurgaon Golf Course Road case in which a woman biker was hit by a car. Lovneesh (34), who was present in the car with main accused Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested from Palwal in Haryana.

Accused Kalyan Bansla was arrested in the case from Dausa in Rajasthan. Bainsla and Lovneesh were later brought to Gurugram Sector 56 Police Station.

Bansla had fled from the spot after the incident, officials said. They said he left the car he was driving somewhere near Sohna Road and fled towards Rajasthan.

According to the police, the accused had switched off his phone. The police had initially filed a suo moto case based on viral video of the incident. The incident took place on Sunday morning on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road when Sia was riding along with fellow bikers.

Police Upgrade Charges to Attempt to Murder

"Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment," Gurugram Police said.

Women's Commission Highlights Stalking

Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Usha Priyadarshini said the Commission spoke with officials of Sector 55-56 Police Station and ACP Amit Bhatia after details of the incident emerged, adding that the video of the incident showed the accused allegedly stalking the woman before the accident.

"The Commission took immediate cognisance of the matter. We spoke to the SHO of Sector 55-56 Police Station and later to ACP Amit Bhatia. By then, details of the incident had emerged. The video clearly showed a young man stalking the girl... I also spoke to her personally, and she informed me that the accused had been stalking and harassing her for some time... This is a serious hit-and-run case on Golf Course Road. We have taken the matter very seriously, and the police have initiated action. The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder). The accused, identified as Kalyan Baisla from Palwal, has been apprehended and arrested," she said.

"We have instructed the police to ensure the safety of our daughters and sisters so that such incidents do not happen in the future," the Chairperson said.