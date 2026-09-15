A minor fatally stabbed another minor and injured one more during a Ganesh idol procession in Indore's Azad Nagar. The attack followed a dispute over dancing to DJ music. The accused is at large, but his father and uncle have been taken into custody.

Minor Stabs Two at Ganesh Procession, One Dead

A minor allegedly stabbed two persons during a Ganesh idol installation procession in Indore’s Azad Nagar area following a confrontation over dancing to DJ music, leaving one dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Monday when a procession was passing through the area.

During a dispute over dancing to DJ music, the minor allegedly attacked two other minors with a knife. One of them died on the spot, while the other sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at MY hospital. “An incident of stabbing occurred in the Azad Nagar police station area yesterday at around 9:30 pm. A procession was being taken out for the installation of a Ganesh idol, and a confrontation took place over dancing to DJ music. Following which, a minor boy stabbed two people, who were also minors. One of them died at the spot and another injured,” said Narendra Singh Rawat, DCP (Zone 1). The deceased and the injured were residents of Asrawad Khurd locality under Tejaji Nagar police station limits and they had come to Azad Nagar area to watch the procession.

Police Launch Manhunt, Identify Accused

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately formed a team and reached the scene. “A team of around 30-35 police personnel was formed and divided into different teams. Some were examining CCTV footage, some were checking videos made during the DJ programme, while another team was checking drone footage. A team was also formed to question the injured and other people,” the DCP said.

During the inquiry, it came to light that the accused was a resident of the Banganga area and had come to meet his maternal uncle Mukul Buniya, who lives in Bhil Colony and later attended the procession. “The individual involved in the stabbing incident hails from the Banganga area. He had come to visit his maternal uncle, Mukul Buniya, who lives in Bhil Colony, and joined the procession. During which, an argument broke out over dancing to the DJ music, following which he committed the stabbing incident,” the officer said.

The police teams used CCTV footage, videos recorded during the DJ programme, drone footage and the accused’s Instagram account to establish his identity.

Father, Uncle Arrested for Aiding Escape

Police further said that the accused’s father, identified as Nitesh, helped him flee from the spot, while his maternal uncle Mukul Buniya also allegedly helped him evade the police. Both the father and uncle were taken into custody and all three have been named as accused in the case. The main accused is still at large.

Injured Minor Stable After Surgery

Speaking about the injured’s health condition, the DCP said that he was operated on at MY Hospital and doctors have currently declared him stable.

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