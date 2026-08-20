Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks signs a historic MoU with Amazon for doorstep delivery of physical textbooks. The initiative aims to provide students and parents with easy, transparent, and quick access to books at no delivery cost.

The Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks has taken a student-oriented initiative for private school students and the convenience of parents. To make textbooks easily, transparently and quickly available, the Gujarat State Board of School Textbook signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce platform Amazon today in Gandhinagar in the presence of Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja.

A 'One-Click' Solution for Students

With the objective of 'Books to Students with Just One Click' and ensuring convenient doorstep delivery of physical textbooks, the Board has entered into this important agreement with Amazon. Under this initiative, students and parents can easily order textbooks for the required standard online through the Amazon platform as per their needs.

'Ease of Education' in a Digital Age

Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja hailed the State Government's initiative as historic and stated that, in the digital age, the Government of Gujarat has taken a revolutionary step towards 'Ease of Education'. Under this agreement, textbooks published by the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks for all mediums and standards will be available on the Amazon platform. The Education Minister said that, under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is building a strong education ecosystem. Along with achieving 100% enrolment and developing schools with necessary facilities, the State Government is committed to ensuring quality education reaches every child.

He further said that textbooks will be delivered to students' homes at the fixed printed price, with no delivery charges for students or parents. In addition to the textbooks provided free of cost by the State Government, students who need to purchase additional books can now order them directly online without having to visit a bookstore.

Benefits for Parents and Students

On this occasion, Chairman of the Gujarat State Board of School Textbook Manubhai Pavra stated that, under this partnership, students studying in self-financed schools and their parents will no longer need to visit retailers or distributors to purchase textbooks, saving them valuable time. Through Amazon's extensive logistics network, textbooks will be delivered to students on time. This initiative will provide relief to parents and students from crowds, long queues and the loss of time at bookstores at the beginning of the academic session.

Board Recognises Key Contributors

During the programme, the Minister felicitated and lauded the dedication of the Board's Karmayogis, who worked day and night at the warehouses to ensure the timely delivery of books despite global challenges related to printing and paper. He also felicitated teachers providing honorary services by presenting them with certificates of appreciation. Notably, the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks provides around 1.5 crore quality textbooks every year to students of self-financed schools. Currently, these textbooks are supplied to booksellers through authorised distributors across all districts.

On this occasion, Director of the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks Vinaygiri Gosai delivered the welcome address, while Deputy Director Harshad Chaudhary proposed the vote of thanks.

Amazon on Empowering Education in Gujarat

Amazon representatives Rashi Bahadur and Malay Choudhury, officials of the Education Department, and members of the Board were present. Category Leader for Books at Amazon India, Rashi Bahadur, stated, "Access to quality educational content should never become a barrier to a student's ability to learn and grow. We are proud to partner with a state like Gujarat that continues to prioritise educational excellence. We look forward to supporting efforts to make educational content more accessible and affordable for millions of students and teachers across Gujarat."

A significant partnership has been established between the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks and Amazon India. The objective of this initiative is to make quality educational content more accessible, affordable and easily available to millions of students and teachers across Gujarat. Through this partnership, students and teachers will have convenient access to the study materials they need, further empowering students in their educational journey. (ANI)