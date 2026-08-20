Telangana MPs confronted South Central Railway officials over stalled projects. Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam claimed Rs 1,000 crore in sanctioned projects were pending and alleged injustice. BRS MPs raised demands, including a Bhadrachalam station.

The annual meeting of Telangana MPs with South Central Railway (SCR) officials was held at Rail Nilayam in Hyderabad on Thursday, with MPs raising concerns over pending railway projects and infrastructure demands across the state.

Congress MP Alleges Injustice, Stalled Projects

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam said several proposals submitted by Congress MPs had been approved for sanctions, but claimed that work had not begun on projects in his constituency. "We have come to the South Central Railway Meeting. Whichever Congress MPs have given proposals have been approved for sanctions. I have got almost Rs 1,000 crore of sanctions pending over the last five years accumulated together, and still there is not one stone that is moved or installed in any of these projects," Gaddam said.

He alleged that areas represented by MPs from parties other than the BJP were facing injustice in the implementation of sanctioned railway projects. "We have come today to discuss why this injustice is happening towards places where representation is not from the BJP. We are here to raise our voice, and we will continue until Peddapalli gets its rightful due," he said.

BRS Highlights Demands After Two-Year Gap

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra said the previous meeting between the Railway General Manager and Telangana MPs was held in 2024 and the latest meeting took place after a gap of two years. "The Railway GM conducted the last meeting by calling all the MPs in 2024. Now again the meeting was called after two years. We have put forth our demands," Ravichandra told ANI.

He said the lack of a railway station at Bhadrachalam was among the key issues raised by the MPs during the meeting. "The main issue that we raised was that there is no railway station at Bhadrachalam," he added. (ANI)