A man in Gandhinagar was arrested under the POCSO Act for raping his four-year-old daughter. The incident occurred after his wife left their home with their children because he had molested her friend. The assault was discovered when the child's aunt noticed she was bleeding, and a medical exam confirmed the sexual assault.

A woman in Gujarat's Gandhinagar left her marital home after her husband molested her friend. The situation, however, took a horrifying turn when he later raped their four-year-old daughter, police said. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has led to the arrest of the 32-year-old defendant. The police said that the woman's acquaintance, who had been staying at their house, accused the guy of molesting her while she was by herself and making indecent overtures toward her.

The incident led to an argument between the couple, following which the woman left for her parents' home with their daughter and two-year-old son. The accused later went to his in-laws' house and insisted on taking one of the children with him, reported India Today.

Despite initial reluctance, the family allowed the girl to accompany her father. The accused person allegedly raped the child when she was sleeping with him at night after returning home, according to the police. The child cried out in pain, following which the assault stopped. While giving the girl a bath the next morning, the kid's aunt saw that she was bleeding and informed the family.

After her mother was notified right away, the child was brought to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, where a medical investigation revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. After receiving the allegation, the police filed a case under the applicable POCSO Act provisions and detained the accused in a matter of hours.