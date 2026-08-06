A shocking murder inside a family home in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has left relatives and neighbours stunned. A 35-year-old man, identified as Asgar Ali, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, 33-year-old Rukaiya, after a family dispute.

What has made the case even more disturbing is what allegedly happened after Ali was arrested. Police said he repeatedly asked to meet his wife, despite investigators telling him that she had died in the attack.

Man Slits Wife's Throat In Front Of Their Two Young Children



📍Ratlam, MP



Mobile trader Asgar Ali allegedly stabbed wife Rukaiyya 35 times from throat to chest, killing her on the spot, as their 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son watched.



— Neighbours rushed in on her… pic.twitter.com/e5jdrTJxoR — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 4, 2026

“Let me meet Rukaiya,” Ali allegedly kept telling the police, according to investigators.

The incident took place on August 2 in the Sunaron Ki Bawdi area of Ratlam. Police said Ali allegedly attacked Rukaiya with a knife inside their home, leaving her with multiple injuries.