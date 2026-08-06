'Let Me Meet Rukaiya': Man Pleads After Killing Wife | Chilling Details of Ratlam Murder
Ratlam businessman Asgar Ali, 35, has been arrested for stabbing his wife Rukaiya, 33, to death inside their home after a family dispute. Police said that after his arrest, Ali repeatedly asked to meet his dead wife, saying, “Let me meet Rukaiya.”
The brutal Ratlam murder and a bizarre request
A shocking murder inside a family home in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has left relatives and neighbours stunned. A 35-year-old man, identified as Asgar Ali, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, 33-year-old Rukaiya, after a family dispute.
What has made the case even more disturbing is what allegedly happened after Ali was arrested. Police said he repeatedly asked to meet his wife, despite investigators telling him that she had died in the attack.
Man Slits Wife's Throat In Front Of Their Two Young Children
📍Ratlam, MP
Mobile trader Asgar Ali allegedly stabbed wife Rukaiyya 35 times from throat to chest, killing her on the spot, as their 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son watched.
— Neighbours rushed in on her… pic.twitter.com/e5jdrTJxoR
— زماں (@Delhiite_) August 4, 2026
“Let me meet Rukaiya,” Ali allegedly kept telling the police, according to investigators.
The incident took place on August 2 in the Sunaron Ki Bawdi area of Ratlam. Police said Ali allegedly attacked Rukaiya with a knife inside their home, leaving her with multiple injuries.
Daughter alerted family members
The couple's seven-year-old daughter was reportedly inside the house when the alleged attack took place. Their two-year-old son was also present, police said.
According to the police, the girl alerted relatives and neighbours after seeing her father allegedly assaulting her mother. Her warning led family members and people from the neighbourhood to rush towards the house.
When they arrived, they allegedly found Ali attacking Rukaiya. The police were informed soon after.
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A team from Manak Chowk Police Station, led by station in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan, reached the spot and took Ali into custody.
Rukaiya was found with serious injuries. Police said she had suffered multiple stab wounds and died in the attack.
Police recover suspected weapon
Investigators said the knife believed to have been used in the killing was recovered from the scene.
An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Rukaiya's brother, Mohammad Khachrodwala. Police have also seized the mobile phones of the couple as part of the investigation.
The exact reason for the attack remains unclear.
A shocking crime from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: Asgar Ali allegedly killed his wife Rukaiya at their home in the Manak Chowk/Sunaron ki Bawadi area after a dispute, with their young children reportedly present. Neighbours rushed in after hearing her screams and held him until… pic.twitter.com/AGzutwpKat
— Kailash Vashi (@KailashVashi) August 5, 2026
Police said Ali did not give investigators a clear explanation for the alleged killing during initial questioning. Instead, he repeatedly asked to see Rukaiya.
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His repeated request to meet his wife became one of the striking details to emerge from the investigation.
Investigators are now questioning him further to establish what happened inside the house and what led to the fatal attack.
Family dispute before the killing
According to the information available so far, the incident followed a dispute between the couple.
Police are yet to establish the precise sequence of events that resulted in Rukaiya being attacked. Investigators are also looking into the circumstances inside the house before relatives and neighbours arrived.
The couple lived in the same house with their two children, Ali's parents and his elder brother, according to local residents.
Neighbours reportedly said the family had appeared normal earlier that day. There was no immediate indication that the situation would turn violent.
The investigation is now focused on piecing together what happened before the alleged stabbing.
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Neighbours raise mental health claims
Some neighbours have claimed that Ali had been facing mental health problems for several months and was receiving treatment.
They also reportedly said that he had previously been taken for religious healing.
However, police have not confirmed that these claims had any role in the alleged murder.
Investigators are verifying the information and have not drawn any conclusion about Ali's mental health or whether it was connected to the killing.
This distinction is important as the investigation is still underway. The allegations made by neighbours cannot by themselves establish the accused's mental state at the time of the incident.
Rukaiya's body sent for post-mortem
Police sent Rukaiya's body for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation. The post-mortem report is awaited and is expected to provide further details about the injuries and cause of death.
Her body was later buried that night in the presence of relatives and members of the local community.
Meanwhile, police have been recording statements from family members and others who may have information about the incident.
The couple's children are also an important part of the investigation because their daughter reportedly witnessed the attack and alerted others.
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Investigation continues
Ali remains at the centre of the police investigation into Rukaiya's death.
Police are examining the alleged murder weapon, the couple's mobile phones, witness statements and other evidence gathered from the house.
Investigators are also trying to establish the motive behind the alleged killing.
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