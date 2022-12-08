Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: PM Modi to lead BJP's victory celebrations at Delhi today

    The Prime Minister was the BJP's star campaigner in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The party's seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat has dented talk of a latent anti-incumbency. PM Modi served as Chief Minister for 13 years before being elected to the country's highest office in 2014.

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: PM Modi to lead BJP's victory celebrations at Delhi today - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat on Thursday, retaining power for a record-straight seventh term. According to the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead his party's celebrations at its Delhi headquarters today at 6:00 pm. In Gujarat, where PM Modi held more than 30 rallies in the final weeks of the party's campaign, the BJP has achieved its best-ever result. As per the latest figures, BJP was on track to win more than 150 seats. This is a record outcome not just for BJP but for Gujarat, as it surpasses the previous high point of 1985, when the Congress, led by Madhavsinh Solanki, won 149 seats. 

    The BJP's main rival Congress in Gujarat had its leads in 20 seats, down nearly 60 from the previous election in 2017. The new entry, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is likely to get six seats, despite the party's hype in the PM's home state and an extensive campaign by its party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

    The Prime Minister was the BJP's star campaigner. The party's seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat has dented talk of a latent anti-incumbency.

    Since 1995, BJP has won the Gujarat Assembly elections. PM Modi served as Chief Minister for 13 years before being elected to the country's highest office in 2014. It won 99 seats in the most recent state election. Its best result in Gujarat until now has been 127 seats in 2002.

    Despite rising inflation, unemployment, and religious polarization, Prime Minister Modi remains popular, due to economic growth and his strong base among Hindu voters.

    The BJP and Congress were neck and neck for seats in Himachal Pradesh's 68-seat assembly. The BJP is said to be in talks with both Congressmen hoping to flip them, and four Independents are expected to win their seats.

    Also read: Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP sweeps the state polls; Know who won, who lost

    Also read: 'There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat': Rajnath Singh on Gujarat Election result

    Also read: 'With Gujarat's votes, AAP becoming national party,' says Manish Sisodia

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
