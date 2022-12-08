Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP sweeps the state polls; Know who won, who lost

    Gujarat election results 2022:

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 BJP sweeps the state polls Know who won who lost it gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    As the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 got underway on Thursday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took an impressive lead over the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The entry of AAP has turned the Gujarat election, which has historically been a two-way race between the BJP and Congress, into a three-cornered contest

    The Gujarat Assembly Elections were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. There are 37 counting centers covering 182 Assembly seats.

    Abdasa - Jat Mamad Jung (Congress)
    Akota - Chaitanya Makarandbhai Desai (BJP)
    Amraiwadi - Dr Hasmukh Patel (BJP)
    Amreli - Kaushik Kantibhai Vekariya (BJP)
    Anand - Yogesh R Patel (Bapji) (BJP)
    Anjar - Chhanga Trikam Bijal (BJP)
    Anklav - Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar (BJP)
    Ankleshwar - Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel (BJP)
    Asarwa - Darshna M Vaghela (BJP)

    Balasinor - Mansinh Kohyabhai Chauhan (BJP)
    Bansda - Anantkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel (Congress)
    Bapunagar - Dineshsinh Rajendrasinh Kushwaha (BJP)
    Bardoli - Ishvarbhai alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar (BJP)
    Bayad - Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar (BJP)
    Becharaji - Thakor Amrutji Bhopaji Babuji (Congress)
    Bharuch - Rameshbhai Narandas Mistrya (Congress)
    Bhavnagar East - Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya (BJP)
    Bhavnagar Rural - Parshottambhai O Solanki (BJP)
    Bhavnagar West - Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani aka Jitu Vaghani (BJP)
    Bhiloda - Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora (AAP)
    Bhuj - Keshubhai Shivdas Patel (BJP)
    Borsad - Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai (BJP)
    Botad - Umeshbhai Naranbhai Makwana (AAP)

    Chanasma - Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor (BJP)
    Chhota Udaipur - Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva (BJP)
    Choryasi - Sandeep Desai (BJP)
    Chotila - Shamjibhai Bhimjibhai Chauhan (BJP)

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 BJP sweeps the state polls Know who won who lost it gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP sweeps the state polls; Know who won, who lost

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live winner loser complete list aap congress bjp AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Know who won, who lost the polls

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead

    With Gujarat's votes, AAP becoming national party, says Manish Sisodia - adt

    'With Gujarat's votes, AAP becoming national party,' says Manish Sisodia

    Gujarat Election Results 2022: 3 key takeways from people's mandate

    Gujarat Election Results 2022: 3 key takeaways from the mandate

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 BJP sweeps the state polls Know who won who lost it gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP sweeps the state polls; Know who won, who lost

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's outdated approach post ODI loss to Bangladesh-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's 'outdated approach' post ODI loss

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live winner loser complete list aap congress bjp AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Know who won, who lost the polls

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon