Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead

The BJP is widely expected to retain its power in the prime minister's home state, with all exit polls predicting a big win for the saffron party. Following the latest trends at 11:10 am, the BJP is ahead in 152 seats, Congress with 17 and AAP eight.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Bharatiya Janata Party's dominant start to counting votes in the Gujarat Assembly election on Thursday. The ruling BJP is on a winning track by defeating Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party; the party has crossed 150-mark and is leading in Gujarat.

"There is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are setting a new record in Gujarat as the state's people have tremendous faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Rajnath Singh.

The Samajwadi Party is leading in one and independents in five.

BJP leader and home state minister Harsh Sanghavi also tweeted, "How's the JOSH Gujarat," to the party supporters and people of the state.

Amongst the prominent candidates in the fray are chief minister Bhupendra Patel and former Congress leader Hardik Patel.

Top BJP leaders, including Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, campaigned aggressively in Gujarat. Gujarat held elections in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Elections in the state have traditionally been a two-way fight between the BJP and the Congress, but the Aam Aadmi Party's entry raised hopes of a three-way race for power. However, that hope was dented by exit polls, which gave Arvind Kejriwal's party a near-zero return despite aggressive campaigning. The BJP had dismissed the AAP as a potential rival, insisting that the Congress remained its main rival.

