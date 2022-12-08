'With Gujarat's votes, AAP becoming national party,' says Manish Sisodia

To compete with the BJP nationally, the AAP fielded candidates in all 182 assembly seats and ran a highly charged campaign. AAP has been recognised as a state party in Delhi and Punjab, and the Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 will make it a national party.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the Gujarat Assembly Election votes would make the AAP a national party. Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and said, "Politics based on education and health is gaining traction in the country for the first time. Congratulations to the people of India." Sisodia tweeted as the Gujarat Assembly election vote counting is underway.

Following the latest update, AAP is far behind Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, with eight seats. AAP must win two seats and 6 per cent of the vote to become a national party.

The Aam Aadmi Party aimed to make inroads in the BJP stronghold of Gujarat, but the prospect suggests that they will struggle to win double-digit seats, as predicted by exit polls. However, the outcome is important as the AAP will become a national party if it wins at least two seats in the state.

To compete with the BJP on a national scale, the AAP fielded candidates in all 182 assembly seats and ran a highly charged campaign. AAP has been recognised as a state party in Delhi and Punjab, and the Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 will make it a national party. A political party must be identified in at least four states, and to be recognised as a party in a single state, it must win at least two seats and 6 per cent of the vote.

With the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 outcome, AAP will become a state party in Gujarat, and the addition of Gujarat to the list of Delhi, Punjab, and Goa will make it a national party.

