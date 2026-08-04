A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rajkot's Bhaktinagar following a long-running family feud. Police arrested his cousin Dharmendrasinh Vaghela within hours, while another accused remains absconding. Investigators are probing a dispute, alleged threats and claims of an affair involving victim and accused's sister-in-law as possible reasons.

A 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Rajkot's Bhaktinagar area (Gujarat) on Saturday evening, with police saying an old family feud may have led to the attack. The victim, identified as Ghanshyamsinh Vaghela, was attacked near Dharamjeevan Apartment on the road connecting Jalaram Chowk and Bhaktinagar Circle. Ghanshyamsinh was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked with a knife several times. He was rushed to Gokul Hospital, where doctors treated him for his injuries. However, he died at around 12.30am while undergoing treatment.

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Police initially registered a case of attempted murder. After his death, the case was changed to murder and officers began the process of adding Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder. The main accused, identified as Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, was arrested within hours of the attack. Police said another man who was allegedly involved in the incident is still on the run.

Victim was attacked near his car

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Anupsinh Vaghela, the family lives in Raghuvir Society-3 on Sahakar Main Road in Rajkot.

Anupsinh told police that he had gone to a medical store on Saturday afternoon when he received information that his nephew, Dharmendrasinh, was looking for Ghanshyamsinh. Dharmendrasinh was allegedly riding an Activa with another man and searching for him.

Later that evening, at around 6pm, Ghanshyamsinh was sitting inside his car near Dharamjeevan Apartment.

Police said Dharmendrasinh allegedly called him out of the car and threatened to kill him. He then allegedly attacked him with a knife, striking him six or seven times.

Ghanshyamsinh fell to the ground after suffering serious injuries. People nearby rushed him to hospital, but his condition remained critical. He later died during treatment.

Bhaktinagar police reached the spot after receiving information about the attack and began collecting evidence. CCTV footage from the area was also examined, while statements from witnesses and family members were recorded.

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Police suspect the attack was linked to an old feud

Investigators believe the incident was not a sudden fight and may have been linked to a dispute that had continued for around two years.

According to the complaint, a violent clash took place on the ninth day of Navratri two years ago in Bhader village of Dhoraji taluka. Ghanshyamsinh and his father Anupsinh were allegedly attacked with a knife during that incident.

A case of attempted murder was registered at Patanvav police station in connection with that incident. The matter is still pending before the Dhoraji Sessions Court.

The victim’s family has alleged that they did not agree to a settlement in that case. Police are examining whether the unresolved case created further tension between the two sides and eventually led to the latest attack.

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Police are also probing alleged family dispute

Investigators are looking at another possible reason behind the long-running conflict.

Police officials said there had been a dispute over an alleged relationship between Ghanshyamsinh and the wife of Dharmendrasinh’s elder brother. The alleged relationship has not been independently established, and police are checking the claim as part of their investigation.

According to police, the dispute had caused serious tension between the two families. The elder brother of the accused had allegedly attacked Ghanshyamsinh two years ago over the same issue, leading to the earlier attempted murder case.

Police also said the elder brother later divorced his wife following the dispute.

Investigators are now checking the sequence of events and trying to establish whether the alleged family dispute was directly connected to Saturday’s killing.

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Accused had complained of threats

Police have also found that Dharmendrasinh had approached the Gandhigram police station about a week before the murder.

According to police, he had complained that Ghanshyamsinh was repeatedly calling him and allegedly threatening him and his family.

The accused reportedly told police that he was afraid for his safety and had even changed his residence because of the alleged threats.

Investigators are now checking phone records and other electronic evidence to establish whether such calls and threats actually took place.

Police also said that, a day before the attack, Ghanshyamsinh allegedly made around 40 to 50 missed calls to Dharmendrasinh. Call detail records are being examined to verify this claim and understand what happened between the two men before the murder.

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Accused allegedly fled after the attack

After the stabbing, Dharmendrasinh allegedly fled from the area.

According to police, he first travelled towards Ahmedabad and later moved towards Limbdi. Bhaktinagar police tracked him down and detained him on the Limbdi highway within a few hours of the attack.

During questioning, police said Dharmendrasinh admitted that Ghanshyamsinh was his cousin and that the two had been involved in a long-running dispute.

Police said the accused claimed that he feared Ghanshyamsinh would eventually kill him. He allegedly told investigators that he therefore decided to attack him first.

However, his claims are part of the investigation and will have to be tested against other evidence collected by police.

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Second accused still missing

While Dharmendrasinh has been arrested, police are still looking for the other man who was allegedly with him during the incident.

Investigators are trying to establish the exact role of the second accused and whether he was involved in planning or carrying out the attack.

Police are also examining CCTV footage, call records, witness statements and other evidence to reconstruct the events before, during and after the stabbing.

The investigation is currently looking at several possible factors, including the old attempted murder case, the alleged family dispute, claims of threats and the suspected relationship involving the victim and the accused’s sister-in-law.

Police have not yet confirmed which of these factors was the main reason behind the murder.

The arrest of the second accused is expected to help investigators understand how the attack was planned, whether anyone else was involved and what happened between the two families in the days leading up to the killing.

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