Union Minister J P Nadda is on a three-day visit to the flood-hit North-Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. He will assess health services, relief operations, and infrastructure damage in the region from August 4 to 6.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers and former National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, J P Nadda, is on an official three-day visit of the North-East from August 4 to 6. During his visit, he will assess health services, relief operations, and infrastructure damage in regions across Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh severely affected by floods, flash floods, and cloudbursts.

Highlighting the region's strategic importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long regarded the North-Eastern states as 'Ashtalakshmi' and the gateway to India's development, having made over 70 visits to the region in the past 12 years. Nadda's tour reflects this unwavering commitment to regional development and citizen welfare.

Detailed Itinerary of North-East Tour

Arriving in Dibrugarh in Assam this afternoon, Nadda's itinerary includes visiting the Sivasagar and Charaideu districts on August 5, to inspect flood-affected villages, relief camps, damaged crops, and destroyed homes while interacting with affected families. Later that day, he will travel to Nagaland's Mon district to evaluate flood damage and review relief operations in the Defence Colony and surrounding areas, before returning to Dibrugarh for a high-level review meeting with senior Assam government officials on state relief and rehabilitation efforts. On August 6, Nadda will visit Yazali in the Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh to inspect areas impacted by flash floods and cloudbursts, check damaged infrastructure like roads and bridges, visit relief camps, and meet with affected residents. He will conclude his tour by holding a review meeting with state government officials to evaluate the local health situation and ongoing relief measures.

(ANI)