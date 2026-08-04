South Western Railway recorded its highest-ever July freight loading by transporting 4.69 million tonnes of goods. The zone earned ₹793.31 crore during the month, while cumulative freight loading for the 2026-27 financial year reached 17.19 million tonnes.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has achieved a major milestone by recording its highest-ever freight loading for the month of July. The railway transported a record 4.69 million tonnes (MT) of goods during the month, reflecting robust growth in freight operations and improved operational efficiency. With this achievement, SWR's cumulative freight loading for the 2026-27 financial year, up to the end of July, has reached 17.19 million tonnes, marking another significant milestone in its freight performance.

Strong Revenue Growth in July

According to SWR, the railway earned total revenue of ₹793.31 crore in July. Freight operations contributed ₹449.27 crore, while passenger services generated ₹303.54 crore. During the month, 1.47 crore (14.76 million) passengers travelled across the South Western Railway network.

Iron Ore Emerges as Top Freight Commodity

Iron ore emerged as the largest contributor to SWR's record freight loading. The railway transported 1.97 million tonnes of iron ore in July, registering a 22.4 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

Steel was the second-largest freight commodity, with 1.05 million tonnes transported, reflecting a growth of 20.6 per cent. The transportation of mineral oil and other commodities also recorded significant growth during the month.

Passenger Revenue Crosses ₹1,200 Crore This Financial Year

During the 2026-27 financial year, up to the end of July, South Western Railway recorded total earnings of ₹3,031.84 crore. Freight services accounted for ₹1,650.32 crore, while passenger services generated ₹1,203.73 crore.

The railway carried a total of 6.15 crore (61.56 million) passengers during the period, representing a 4.18 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Operational Efficiency Drives Growth

According to a press release, SWR attributed its record freight performance, steady revenue growth, and increase in passenger numbers to improved operational efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, and customer-centric initiatives.

The railway said it remains committed to further strengthening its services, enhancing operational performance, and building on this momentum in the coming months.