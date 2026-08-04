An Offer for Sale (OFS) for the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is slated for 2026. For retail investors looking to apply, understanding the specific rules around bidding, pricing, and cancellation is absolutely critical.

The Government of India has opened an Offer for Sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), providing ordinary investors with another option to purchase shares in the country’s largest insurer. The decision is part of the Centre’s aim to raise the public ownership in LIC and follow market norms. Investors should know about the OFS process, who is eligible to apply and the rewards before making a bid. Here is a basic guide to the 10 most crucial things you need to know.

1. What is LIC’s OFS?

The government is selling up to 6.5% ownership in LIC under the Offer for Sale route. The deal contains 2% at the base, with an option to sell further 4.5% if demand stays high.

2. Who is Eligible?

It is open to institutional and ordinary investors. The bidding window will initially be open for non-retail investors and then the next trading day for retail investors.

3. Floor Price Is Important

The government has set a minimum price of Rs 382 a share. Investors can't bid less than that price, but they can bid at a greater price, if they like.

4. Retail Investors Receive a Discount

The OFS is more lucrative than purchasing shares directly from the market as retail investors are entitled to a discount on the final allotted price.

5. Keep Demat Account Ready

Participation in OFS is subject to having a valid Demat and trading account. Be prepared with your account information and money before you start bidding.

6. Be aware of the bid timings

During the OFS window on the scheduled trading day, retail investors can submit or revise their bids. If you miss the deadline, you’ll have to wait for another chance.

7. Why is the Government divesting its stake?

The transaction is aimed at bringing LIC’s public equity to 10% as needed under SEBI guidelines, before the May 2027 deadline.

8. Market Price May Fluctuate

LIC shares might be volatile throughout the OFS period especially given the offer price is lower than the current market price.

9. Read the Offer Details Carefully

Before applying they should check the OFS notice, eligibility requirements, pricing mechanism and settlement process to avoid errors.

10. Invest based on your goals

An OFS can be a chance to invest at a competitive price but investors should consider LIC’s fundamentals, their risk appetite and long-term financial objectives before taking a judgement.

Bottom Line

The LIC OFS gives ordinary investors an opportunity to buy shares in India’s largest insurer at a reduced price. But, before investing, it is important to know the bidding procedure, timetables and cost. It is possible, by careful preparation and intelligent decision-making, to manipulate this opportunity to the advantage of the investors.