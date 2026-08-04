The whole shocking incident came out only after a video went viral on social media. The video showed a Village Panchayat publicly humiliating a rape survivor in Bihar.

In a truly shocking incident from Begusarai, Bihar, a Village Panchayat turned on a rape survivor, blaming her for the assault. Instead of getting justice, the woman was publicly humiliated. The panchayat leaders forced her to hold her own ears and apologise.

Then, they made her spit on the ground and lick it up. This whole horrifying ordeal came to light only after a video of the 'trial' started doing the rounds on social media. Police have arrested one person involved in the public shaming, but the man who allegedly raped her is still on the run.

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The survivor, a 30-year-old mother of three, was allegedly raped by her neighbour back in June. He had broken into her house. This so-called 'trial' by the village council happened when her husband, a daily wage labourer, was not in town for work. The woman has now filed a formal police complaint.

After the assault, the woman's screams alerted others, who caught the neighbour as he was trying to escape from her house. But what followed was not justice, but a cruel Village Panchayat where the survivor herself was put on trial and shamed. Begusarai DSP Nikhil Kumar has confirmed the details.

He said, “A case has been registered based on the woman's complaint. We are also checking the authenticity of the viral video.” The woman's husband was away for work when all this happened. The family was only able to go to the police and file a complaint after he got back to the village.