A truck driver in Telangana confronted two men over an alleged demand for money at a border check post, claiming they were collecting cash in the name of Excise officials. The driver recorded the exchange and demanded to meet their senior officer. The viral video shows one man in an incomplete khaki uniform and slippers.

A truck driver in Telangana has gone viral after confronting two men over what he alleged was an illegal collection of money from trucks at a border check post. The driver, who recorded the interaction on purportedly on his camera glasses, repeatedly asked the men to call their senior officer so he could question him about the money being demanded from truck drivers. The video has triggered a strong reaction online, with many users praising the driver for refusing to stay silent and demanding answers.

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'Call your senior'

In the video, the truck driver is seen questioning two men who allegedly ask him to pay money. He appears to object to what he describes as repeated demands for cash from truck drivers and insists that a senior official should be brought in.

“Tell me where your senior is,” the driver is heard saying during the confrontation.

He also questions why truck drivers are expected to pay money when no one appears to question those collecting it. The men allegedly avoid giving him a clear answer and ask him to leave without making further payment.

The driver, however, continues to press them for an explanation.

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Man in khaki uniform questioned

The video has also drawn attention to the appearance of one of the men.

He is seen wearing what appears to be a khaki shirt and trousers but has no visible name plate or cap. He is also wearing slippers.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the man claimed to be involved in Excise-related checking. A second person, described in the post as a private individual, is also seen with him.

The truck driver questions their authority and asks to speak to their in-charge.

The allegations made in the video have not been independently verified, and the identities or official positions of the men seen in the footage have not been established.

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Another truck driver appears to pay money

At another point, the person recording the video appears to capture a different truck driver handing money to the men. The video's caption claims that truck drivers were being asked for amounts ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 200 as 'chai pani'.

The truck driver who filmed the incident appears to argue that such demands have become common and that drivers need to speak up about them.

He refuses to simply pay and leave, instead asking why the collection is taking place and who authorised it.

Claim about closed check post

According to the caption shared with the video, the alleged collection was taking place at a border check post that had previously been closed by the government.

The person who posted the video claimed that money was being collected from trucks entering Telangana in the name of Excise checks.

The post further alleged that an in-charge official later arrived after the truck driver strongly objected. It claimed that the official was also initially wearing slippers and was later seen changing his clothes.

These claims have not been independently confirmed.

No official statement from the Telangana authorities was included in the material accompanying the viral video.

Video sparks debate online

The footage has received thousands of reactions on social media.

Many users praised the truck driver for questioning the alleged collection instead of simply paying the money. Some called him an “advocate” for the way he questioned the men.

Others highlighted the camera used to record the interaction, with several joking that the footage showed the power of technology and social media.

Some users also tagged Telangana Police and urged authorities to look into the allegations.

One comment questioned how small payments of Rs 20 to Rs 200 could add up if large numbers of trucks were passing through the area.

Others asked for the exact location of the alleged incident and called for action if the claims were found to be true.

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Allegations await official verification

The viral video has raised questions about alleged unofficial collections from truck drivers, but the footage alone does not establish who the men are, whether they were government employees or whether any illegal collection was taking place.

The claims will need to be verified by the relevant authorities.