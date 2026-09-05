On Teacher's Day, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvratji felicitated 40 educators with the State Best Teacher Award in Gandhinagar, recognising their crucial role in nation-building and shaping the country's future.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented the State Best Teacher Awards on Teacher’s Day, September 5, in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvratji, as stated in an official statement on Saturday.

September 5 is celebrated across the country as Teacher’s Day to honour the former President of India and distinguished educator Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and his dedicated service to education.

As part of the occasion, Governor Acharya Devvratji and CMBhupendra Patel honoured 40 teachers from across Gujarat with the State Best Teacher Award, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

Governor Emphasises Value-Based Education

Governor Acharya Devvratji attended the ‘State-Level Best Teacher Award’ distribution ceremony organised by the Education Department and extended his heartfelt greetings to teachers. Recalling Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s life, the Governor emphasised the highest place accorded to the Guru in India’s ancient culture. He said that a mother gives birth physically, but a Guru transforms the disciple by dispelling ignorance and illuminating the path of knowledge.

The Governor said that Macaulay’s education system gives greater emphasis to materialism and vocational education, while ancient India’s education system focused on humanity and values. "Children were taught these values even while sitting under a tree."

"He said that wealth and material prosperity alone cannot ensure lasting happiness without humanity, compassion, a spirit of service and devotion towards parents and Gurus."

The Governor noted that India has been a global leader in subjects such as astronomy and mathematics since ancient times. "He said that knowledge of physical resources and technology is as necessary today as ever, while knowledge of the self and moral values is equally essential."

He added that education without values can lead to unrest and social decline. Quoting “Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye”, he said that true knowledge makes a person cultured and happy.

The Governor urged teachers to spend five minutes each day before teaching their subjects to impart lessons on the art of living, patriotism, values and devotion towards parents. "He said that blending technology with culture will help teachers create an excellent generation and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

CM Patel Highlights Teachers' Role in Nation-Building

CM Bhupendra Patel lauded the dedicated service of the award-winning teachers and said that teaching is not merely a profession but a national duty, and teachers play an important role in nation-building by shaping individuals.

CM urged the teaching community to prepare children and the education system for the future by blending traditional educational heritage with advanced technology.

CM stated that teachers have a primary responsibility to inspire positive energy among students through their speech, conduct and behaviour. He added that PM Narendra Modi has placed education beyond employment, recognising it as a powerful means of nation-building. "His visionary leadership and commitment to education have brought significant transformation to the country’s education system."

CM said that the National Education Policy has given a new direction to skill-based and futuristic education for holistic development under the Prime Minister’s vision.

Chief Minister further added that under the Prime Minister’s guidance, Gujarat has transformed the education sector by taking education services, Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav forward as mass movements across the state.

The Chief Minister said that as students remain connected with global developments through AI, digital technology and Google, teachers must continuously upgrade their technological skills. He emphasised that teachers also have a crucial role in ensuring the wise and responsible use of technology.

CM urged the teaching community to sincerely fulfil its responsibility of shaping a capable generation to advance PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Saptadhara’ for Viksit Bharat 2047. He called for building a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat through a well-equipped and prepared teaching community.

Education Minister Urges NEP-2020 Implementation

Congratulating the teachers and their families, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said that the best teacher not only educates the coming generation but also inspires it. He emphasised that teachers play a vital role in developing values, quality, skills and curiosity in children.

"He said that the ceremony is not just an honour for teachers but a sacred effort to honour knowledge." "Only a society that respects knowledge can progress and build a better nation."

Recalling the life values of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and APJ Abdul Kalam, he said that Parliament and Legislative Assemblies make laws, but teachers shape the true future of the country in classrooms.

Vaja said that, under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the state government is working to ensure quality education and facilities for children even in the remotest villages. He urged the education fraternity to ensure the successful implementation of NEP-2020 and help every child become a capable, sensitive and Atmanirbhar citizen.

Principal Secretary, Education Department, Milind Torawane, delivered the vote of thanks. On this occasion, Governor Acharya Devvratji, CM Bhupendra Patel, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State Rivabaa Jadeja paid floral tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The event was attended by Rivabaa Jadeja, Gandhinagar MLA Rita Patel, State Project Director M Nagarajan, Chairman of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board MA Pandya, Commissioner of Schools Anand Patel, Director of Primary Education Prakash Trivedi, and award-winning teachers and their family members.

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