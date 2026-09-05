Swatantra Bhardwaj remanded to one-day police custody in the attempt to murder case of Sanjay Azad. The arrest by Delhi Police came after Bhardwaj allegedly admitted to hitting Azad with a Kada in a podcast interview.

Special Judge (SC-ST Act) of Patiala House court remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj one day in police custody. He was produced at the residence of the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex. Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr yesterday by the Delhi Police crime branch. He was brought to Delhi. Thereafter he was arrested in the FIR lodged in connection with the attempt to murder Sanjay Azad, who was allegedly attacked by Swatantra Bhardwaj and another person, Suraj.

Special Judge SPS Laler remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj in one day police custody after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police. He will be produced tomorrow before the court. In view of safety and security concerns, the accused was produced at the residence of the judge. Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel (Chief LADC) Piyush Sachdeva appeared through video conferencing for Bhardwaj.

Arrest Follows Podcast Admission

As per the ground of arrest, this matter came to light after a podcast interview during which Bhardwaj allegedly admitted to hitting Sanjay Azad on his head with a Kada he was wearing. This incident took place during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23, 2026.

Complainant's Counsel Meets Police

Advocate Rishav Ranjan, the counsel for the complainant, told on Friday that they had a meeting with a Delhi Police senior officer who assured them to add appropriate sections of the SC-ST Act and to arrest Bhardwaj within 72 hours. MP Chandrasekhar Azad, Sanjay Azad and other lawyers were also present during the meeting held at Parliament Street Police Station. During the subsequent development, Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr by the crime branch. (ANI)